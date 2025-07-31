ISC Extends Credit Facility

ISC Credit Facility has been extended to July 2029.

The Credit Facility remains at $250 million with continued access to an upsized accordion option of $150 million.

Provides continued scale, flexibility and improved terms.



REGINA, Saskatchewan, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISC) (“ISC” or the “Company”) announced today that it has extended the Company’s secured syndicated credit facility (the "Credit Facility") by entering into a third amendment to the amended and restated credit agreement with its syndicate of lenders.

The previous Credit Facility was due to become current debt on the Company’s balance sheet in September 2025. As part of the amendment, the term of the Credit Facility has been extended to July 2029. The aggregate amount available under the Credit Facility remains at $250 million. ISC will maintain access to a $150 million accordion option (up from $100 million under the previous agreement), providing the flexibility to upsize the aggregate revolving credit facility to $400 million. In addition, the Credit Facility has been simplified by consolidating the two existing revolving credit facility tranches of $150 million and $100 million into a single facility of $250 million with improved pricing. A change in the covenants will also provide additional balance sheet flexibility to ISC.

As at June 30, 2025 $155.0 million was drawn under the Credit Facility and ISC is committed to deleveraging its balance sheet to a target of 2.0x – 2.5x. The Credit Facility is available on a revolving basis to finance permitted acquisitions and capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes.

Royal Bank of Canada acted as Administrative Agent with RBC Capital Markets and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce serving as Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners for the Credit Facility.

About ISC®

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including, without limitation, statements related to growth opportunities, future financial results (including revenue and adjusted EBITDA), and the availability of credit under the Credit Facility. Such forward-looking information does not represent actual performance or results and is not a guarantee of future outcomes Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks related to changes in economic, market and business conditions, technological development, shifts in customer demands and expectations, reliance on key customers and licences, dependence on key projects and clients, the ability to secure new business and manage fixed-price contracts, identification of viable growth opportunities, execution of the Company’s growth strategy, competition, termination risks and other risks disclosed from time to time in the Company’s filings including those detailed in ISC’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and ISC’s unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, copies of which are filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The assumptions underlying, and expectations reflected in, such forward-looking information are based on the assessments and reasonable beliefs of ISC management as of the date of this release and are considered reasonable in the circumstances.

The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, ISC assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

