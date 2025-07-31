Mobilicom and ARK Electronics Launch Their First Joint Integrated Cybersecure Solution for Drones and Robotics Platforms

Mobilicom’s BlueUAS listed SkyHopper PRO software-defined radios and advanced OS3

Palo Alto, CA and Salt Lake City, Utah, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, and ARK Electronics, a provider of cutting-edge made-in-the-USA technologies for drones, today announced the launch of the first product resulting from the companies’ strategic partnership formed in May 2025.

ARK’s made-in-the-USA NDAA compliant Jetson PAB Carrier, powered by NVIDIA, is now fully integrated with Mobilicom’s BlueUAS listed SkyHopper PRO software defined radio (SDR) and is protected by Mobilicom’s OS3 (Operational Security, Safety, and Standards compliance) platform, which provides continuous active cybersecurity to monitor, detect, alarm, and prevent security threats and malicious attacks on small-sized platforms.

This integrated offering reduces development complexity, shortens integration time, and accelerates time to market for drone and robotics platform manufacturers. It enables secure, high-throughput, point-to-point or mesh communications for your autonomous applications.

“Through this highly productive strategic partnership, our first integrated product is now available as a turnkey solution for drone and robotics manufacturers. Our cybersecure integrated system is suitable for users across the value chain, from defense to commercial applications,” said Oren Elkayam, CEO of Mobilicom. “Together with ARK Electronics, we plan to develop and offer numerous additional joint products to our respective customers, as well as selling into new addressable markets.”

Products emerging through the strategic partnership are designed for mini and small sized drones, which play a vital role in both commercial and defense markets, representing a $6 billion market in 2025, projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% to $11 billion by 2030.

These Mobilicom-ARK products and solutions address key industry requirements, including advanced cybersecurity to protect against cyber threats and electronic warfare, flexible and modular systems with open-source-compatible hardware and software integration, and scalable, adaptable technologies designed to operate in complex and contested environments.

About ARK Electronics

ARK Electronics is dedicated to designing and manufacturing made-in-the-USA drone electronics with a focus on providing cutting-edge technology through products ranging from autopilots and GPS systems to optical flow sensors and other advanced sensors.

About Mobilicom



Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its plan to develop and offer numerous additional joint products to its respective customers, as well as selling into new addressable markets, and the expected growth of the mini and small sized drones market. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:

Liad Gelfer

Mobilicom Ltd

liad.gelfer@mobilicom.com