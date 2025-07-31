A-GAME Beverages is Now Available for Purchase Through Walmart Marketplace Nationwide

ORLANDO, Fla., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-GAME Beverages Inc. (“A-GAME”) is pleased to announce that A-GAME sports drinks are now available for purchase through Walmart Marketplace. The free online marketplace will carry eight variations of A-GAME including Dragon Fruit Plum, Strawberry Lemonade, Concord Grape, Tropical, Black Cherry Pomegranate, Zero Sugar Dragon Fruit Plum, Zero Sugar Strawberry Lemonade, and Zero Sugar Concord Grape.

“Having our products listed on an e-commerce platform such as Walmart Marketplace is huge for us,” said A-GAME founder and CEO Johnny Damon. Damon continued: “Our goal is to make A-GAME available to as many consumers as possible. Thanks to Walmart Marketplace, shopping for our products is as convenient as ever.”

Walmart Marketplace is one of the fastest growing e-commerce platforms with no monthly fees, a strict merchant approval process, and a value-oriented customer focus. Walmart Marketplace’s inventory is separate from Walmart’s while still offering businesses access to the grocery giant’s online shoppers. Customers can browse Walmart’s own products as well as those offered by approved external vendors in one place.

Walmart Marketplace also enables merchants to deliver to their customers across the United States within two days, as well as allows customers to shop through multiple different channels including online and via the Walmart mobile app.

“Convenience, excellent customer service, and reliability are several things we are looking forward to offering our customers through Walmart Marketplace. ” Damon added: “This is a big step in our plan for expansion and growing as a company, and we are so excited as to have reached this milestone.”

About A-GAME Beverages, Inc.

Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball Champion, Chairman and Co-Founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc.; Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME Board of Directors member and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time; Scott Conant, American celebrity chef, restaurateur, TV personality and cookbook author, American country music singer, songwriter and record producer; Tracy Lawrence; and Tim Hardaway Sr., a former American professional basketball player, among others. A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME. To learn more about A-GAME, visit www.drinkagame.com.

