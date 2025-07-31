Arcadia Announces Commitments to Support the CMS-Aligned Network Strategy

BOSTON, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcadia® (arcadia.io), a leading healthcare data platform, today announced deeper industry collaboration to provide customers with a streamlined pathway into the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Aligned Network Strategy. These efforts will enable Arcadia’s customers—including Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), health systems, and health plans—to connect to health data networks that accelerate consumer-directed health data access, fuel value-based care, and reduce administrative friction across the healthcare ecosystem.

The announcement follows the White House’s unveiling of the CMS-Aligned Network Strategy—a voluntary, national framework designed to modernize the exchange of health data across the ecosystem. The strategy calls on private-sector organizations to support patient-directed access to health data, adopt standards-based exchange through FHIR APIs, and power a new generation of secure, consumer-facing digital tools.

“Each pillar of CMS’ strategy—consumer access, AI enablement, and seamless data exchange—relies on massive, high-fidelity data foundations like those Arcadia has built,” said Michael Meucci, President and CEO of Arcadia. “Our collaborations with aligned networks make it easier for our customers to unlock a new generation of insights and patient experiences—while easing the administrative lift required to get there.”

Enabling Patient Data Access with b.well Connected Health

Arcadia’s expanding collaboration with b.well Connected Health, which announced a commitment to become a CMS-Aligned Network, supports the “Kill the Clipboard” initiative by enabling patients to access, manage, and share their health records without login portals or passwords. CMS envisions a future in which patients can use a QR code at check-in to seamlessly share their information at the point of care, eliminating the need for intake paperwork. Patients would then receive their updated health records on the way out of the visit using the same technology. b.well’s infrastructure makes this possible through advanced identity verification, record location services, and native FHIR APIs.

With more than 1.8 million provider connections, over 300 health plan connections, and integration into widely used consumer platforms such as Samsung Health and Walgreens, b.well brings powerful reach in the consumer space. That reach will play a critical role in enabling future-state use cases prioritized by CMS—most notably the ability to connect remote wearable devices and incorporate patient-generated health data into clinical workflows.

“This collaboration is about finishing the work we began a decade ago—finally delivering on a modernized data infrastructure with the right people having access to the right data and at the right time, all to benefit patients,” said Kristen Valdes, CEO of b.well. “Arcadia’s platform accelerates access to our network and ensures that data is actionable for value-based care.”

The collaboration is designed for scale. b.well Connected Health brings the network; Arcadia brings the ability to tap into that network, respond to and receive queries, aggregate the data, and integrate it directly into provider workflows—maximizing its operational value for clinical, quality, and performance teams.

Expanding Data Exchange Through Network Alignment with Datavant

Arcadia is also aligning with Datavant as part of a deeper collaboration to support broader access to healthcare data. Datavant, which also announced a commitment to become a CMS-Aligned Network, helps 60 million healthcare records move between thousands of organizations, more than 80,000 hospitals and clinics, and 75% of the 100 largest health systems.

As Datavant participates in CMS-Aligned Network efforts, Arcadia is working to ensure its customers can seamlessly connect to these scalable and comprehensive data-sharing frameworks. This alignment reflects Arcadia’s strategy to support customers in onboarding to the most robust, proven networks and reinforces both organizations’ commitment to accelerating nationwide interoperability.

By improving connectivity on both the supply and demand sides of health data exchange, Arcadia enables payers and providers to create richer patient profiles that enable advanced use cases, like the AI-powered consumer navigation applications CMS envisions to help patients with medication management and care plan adherence.

We’re in

These collaborations reflect Arcadia’s commitment to helping customers put data to work—faster, more completely, and in ways that unlock measurable impact. By facilitating participation in CMS-Aligned Networks, Arcadia customers will gain more timely access to data, expand their ability to serve patients directly, and better support value-based care initiatives with enriched longitudinal records.

Arcadia is seeking early adopters to connect to these networks and invites customers to engage now. Interested organizations can contact their account representative or email info@arcadia.io for further information.

Further insights will be shared on August 8, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET when Arcadia’s Chief Strategy Officer, Aneesh Chopra, will participate in a webinar in partnership with Leavitt Partners, an HMA Company. Register now for “What Does the CMS-Aligned Network Strategy Mean for the Future of Interoperability.”

About Arcadia

Arcadia helps providers, payers, and government organizations transform healthcare data into predictive insights that drive better outcomes, increase revenue, and reduce costs. Its industry-leading platform amasses data from across the healthcare ecosystem and converts it into actionable analytics, AI-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarks, enabling smarter decisions and accelerating impact across the enterprise. National and regional health systems and payers, along with governmental organizations – including Aetna, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Intermountain Health, Ochsner Health, and the State of California – trust Arcadia to operationalize their data and lead the way in data-driven healthcare. Visit arcadia.io for more information.

About b.well Connected Health

b.well Connected Health is solving healthcare’s fragmentation problem. b.well’s scalable, FHIR-based platform unifies all healthcare data, solutions, and services in one place — empowering healthcare organizations to offer their consumers personalized and relevant experiences. b.well enables the creation of longitudinal health records so healthcare consumers can receive proactive health insights, and conveniently shop and access care for themselves and their loved ones. b.well’s Connected Health Platform integrates within existing digital systems, enhancing technology investments and ensuring consumers are the heart of every interaction. Learn more at icanbwell.com.

About Datavant

Datavant is a health data platform company. We make the world’s health data secure, accessible, and actionable. Datavant drives data connectivity into action by offering a proprietary platform and network that deliver critical solutions across the healthcare ecosystem. Datavant enables more than 60 million healthcare records to move between thousands of organizations, more than 80,000 hospitals and clinics, 75% of the 100 largest health systems, and an ecosystem of 300+ real-world data partners. To learn more about Datavant, visit datavant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.