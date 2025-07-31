authID Launches Identity Exchange (IDX) to Eliminate Enterprise Identity Blind Spots, in Strategic Partnership with NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation (NESIC)

New platform delivers passwordless, privacy-first, and interoperable digital credentials to modernize identity security and support Zero Trust architecture

DENVER, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID® (Nasdaq: AUID) (“authID”), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced the launch of authID Identity Exchange (IDX), a next-generation platform purpose-built to close long-standing gaps in enterprise identity and access management. IDX modernizes identity management with biometric-bound, passwordless, interoperable credentials that stop phishing attacks, ensuring only verified users can access sensitive systems and data.

Developed in strategic partnership with NESIC, a subsidiary of NEC Corporation, and a leader in integrated IT and network solutions for digital transformation (DX), IDX allows authorized personnel to create or claim a central credential that can be leveraged across multiple subsidiaries of a large enterprise, simplifying and securing the management of workforce identities.

With IDX, organizations can eliminate ghost accounts and shared credentials for every identity in the enterprise, automate onboarding through secure document verification, and extend protections to full-time employees and contractors alike. The platform also helps reduce identity-related IT support costs while ensuring compliance with global data security and privacy regulations.

“At authID, our mission is to solve pain points in today’s identity infrastructure, particularly those that continually expose large, complex organizations to breaches, fraud, operational friction, and unnecessary compliance risks,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “IDX helps redefine how identity verification should work in a Zero Trust world: unphishable, privacy-first, frictionless, and built to secure every identity across the extended enterprise.”

IDX is the first enterprise platform built on the Accountable Digital Identity Association (ADI Association) specification (now part of the Secure Identity Alliance or SIA), ensuring it is aligned with global interoperability and data sovereignty standards. Key innovations include:

Privacy-by-Design: Leveraging privacy-preserving biometrics (via authID’s PrivacyKey TM ), IDX authenticates users without storing sensitive biometric data, eliminating honeypots and supporting compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, BIPA and other regulatory frameworks.

Leveraging privacy-preserving biometrics (via authID’s PrivacyKey ), IDX authenticates users without storing sensitive biometric data, eliminating honeypots and supporting compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, BIPA and other regulatory frameworks. Frictionless Authentication: IDX is the first platform to combine authID’s PrivacyKey biometric protocol with FIDO2 in a single implementation, enabling strong, unphishable, and passwordless logins for every enterprise identity.

IDX is the first platform to combine authID’s PrivacyKey biometric protocol with FIDO2 in a single implementation, enabling strong, unphishable, and passwordless logins for every enterprise identity. AI-Driven Identity Lifecycle Management: From onboarding to revocation, IDX uses intelligent automation to reduce IT overhead and ensure policy compliance.

From onboarding to revocation, IDX uses intelligent automation to reduce IT overhead and ensure policy compliance. Plug-and-Play Integration: IDX works seamlessly with leading Identity and Access Management (IAM) platforms including Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, and Ping Identity, while also interoperating with emerging global identity exchanges.

“NESIC and authID share a vision for a more secure and connected digital future where every identity is verified, protected, and interoperable,” said Osamu Kikuchi, EVP, CDO, CIO, and member of the board at NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation. “Having launched the Japanese Identity Exchange via our Symphonict Trust framework, we’re excited to partner with authID to expand this vision globally.”

The initial target use cases available at deployment include:

Enterprise workforce authentication across devices and locations.

Contractor and vendor onboarding without shared accounts.

Supply chain security and access governance.

Government and public-sector federated credentials.

Call centers and support with strong agent authentication.

“IDX represents a foundational shift in how enterprises manage identity: decentralized, privacy-first, and built for a connected world,” said Ramesh Kesanupalli, co-founder of the ADI Association and FIDO Alliance founder. “This is the future of identity in motion.”

