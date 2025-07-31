Citadel Leads $50 Million Strategic Investment into Rezolve Ai to Accelerate AI-Powered Retail

Institutional Conviction Capital with No Warrants or Protections Signals

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the company reinventing retail through real-time AI-driven consumer engagement, today announced a $50 million strategic investment from two new fundamental investors, including Citadel Global Equities (a Citadel company).

Structured as a long-duration investment with no warrants, no contingent rights, and no side arrangements, this transaction reflects deep institutional confidence in Rezolve Ai’s execution, platform leadership, and long-term commercial potential.

2025: A Breakout Year for Rezolve Ai

The investment follows a series of significant milestones achieved by Rezolve Ai in the first half of 2025, including:

Exceeding $70 million in Annual Recurring Revenue , driven by rapid enterprise adoption of the Brain Suite

, driven by rapid enterprise adoption of the Brain Suite Launch of strategic go-to-market alliances with Microsoft and Google

Signing of a $10 million annual contract with Liverpool , Mexico’s third-largest retailer

, Mexico’s third-largest retailer Successful integration of Rezolve’s proprietary brainpowa LLM into Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, enhancing scalability for global retail deployments

into Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, enhancing scalability for global retail deployments Expansion into APAC and LATAM markets with multiple Tier-1 pilot programs now converting to full rollouts.



High-Impact Use of Funds

The proceeds of this investment will be deployed with a laser focus on high-return growth initiatives, including:

Accelerating global deployment of the Brain Suite platform across priority geographies

of the Brain Suite platform across priority geographies Doubling enterprise sales capacity to support conversion of active pilots into long-term commercial contracts

to support conversion of active pilots into long-term commercial contracts Enhancing product innovation across the Brain Suite and brainpowa to stay ahead of evolving enterprise needs

across the Brain Suite and brainpowa to stay ahead of evolving enterprise needs Scaling strategic alliances and reseller channels to deepen reach and drive revenue expansion

“We’re building the infrastructure for AI-powered commerce globally, and this capital allows us to move faster, more aggressively, and with greater confidence,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Founder & CEO of Rezolve Ai. “This is not just capital, it’s conviction capital. Our investors are backing our roadmap because they see the structural transformation we are driving in retail, and they understand the ROI profile of our deployments.”

Strategic Significance

Adds two world-class institutional investors to Rezolve Ai’s shareholder base

Maintains a clean capital structure with long-only equity, no dilution protection or debt-like features

Validates Rezolve Ai’s business model, customer traction, and go-to-market strategy

Positions Rezolve to capture a disproportionate share of the $30 trillion global retail market as it transitions to AI-first infrastructure

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as lead agent and H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as co-lead agent in connection with the offering.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The actual results of Rezolve AI plc (“Rezolve”) may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “believes”, “predicts”, “potential”, “continue”, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Rezolve’s expectations with respect to the success of its professional services division and the services Rezolve’s professional services division is expected to provide. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Rezolve’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and its subsequent filings made with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Rezolve’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) competition, the ability of Rezolve to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its management and key employees; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (3) weakness in the economy, market trends, uncertainty and other conditions in the markets in which Rezolve operates, and other factors beyond its control, such as inflation or rising interest rates. Rezolve cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, Rezolve does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.

