SERVPRO Annual Convention Raises More Than $100,000 for First Responders Children’s Foundation

Gallatin, Tennessee, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SERVPRO community raised more than $100,000 in support of the First Responder Children’s Foundation (FRCF) during this year’s SERVPRO Annual Convention to support the families of first responders year-round and in times of crisis. This is in addition to the Servpro Industries, LLC’s partnership with the foundation, which has been in place since 2021.

At Convention, SERVPRO franchisees participated in several activations to benefit FRCF, including the annual golf tournament, a silent auction, and a “Christmas in July” initiative—designed to fund holiday care packages for children who have lost a parent in service. More than 110 members of the franchise community, board members, and executives contributed to support the Foundation’s work, reflecting SERVPRO’s deep-rooted commitment to first responders and their families.

Maeve Colburn shared a statement to kick off the annual golf tournament, thanking the foundation and supporters like SERVPRO for their commitment to first responder families. Colburn’s parents have served a combined 55 years with the Boston Police Department, and she is a rising senior at Regis College in Massachusetts. FRCF and SERVPRO surprised her with a scholarship for $7,500 to continue to pursue her nursing degree and further her dreams of becoming a forensic nurse and a nurse practitioner.

“Every dollar raised tells these families that we haven’t forgotten their sacrifice,” said John Sooker, Servpro Industries, LLC President & COO. “It’s an honor to stand beside our franchisees, executives, and partners in support of the First Responder Children’s Foundation and the work they do to care for our heroes’ children.”

The foundation engaged attendees through its booth at the trade show and an educational workshop on building meaningful partnerships with first responders. SERVPRO also hosted a mixer event to thank franchise teams engaged with FRCF and to welcome new partners to the mission.

During General Sessions, FRCF President & CEO Jillian Crane recognized the Franchise Partners of the Year—SERVPRO Team Weaver (Pennsylvania) and SERVPRO Team Thole/Hulsey (Missouri and Arizona) for their support during the previous year.

“It is great to be able to thank the SERVPRO franchisees who do so much to give back to the families of first responders,” said Crane. “SERVPRO continues to lead with purpose, compassion, and action. Whether it’s a fire, natural disaster, or line-of-duty tragedy, the entire SERVPRO team is there all across America, responding to the immediate and long-term needs of first responder families. Every year, this partnership grows stronger—and so does the impact.”

While the $100,000+ funds raised were incredible, the momentum behind this mission continues. Servpro Industries, LLC CEO Brett Ponton, CMO Rob Rajkowski, and Director Allison Isaacson Beahm have been instrumental champions of the FRCF partnership, encouraging continued growth and engagement across the franchise system.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION: First Responders Children’s Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on four key areas: scholarships, financial assistance grants, a mental health resilience program, and community engagement. The Foundation was founded 24 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

About SERVPRO®

For nearly 60 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 2,300 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to help make it “Like it never even happened.”

