Rectitude Holdings Ltd Announces Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2025 Full-Year Financial Results

SINGAPORE, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rectitude Holdings Ltd (the “Company” or “Rectitude”), a Singapore-based provider of safety equipment and related industrial-grade hardware products, today announced its financial results for the full year ended March 31, 2025.

Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2025 Full Year Highlights (amounts in US$ unless otherwise noted):

Revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, in Singapore Dollars, increased 5.91%.

Gross profit margin decreased to 33.65% of revenues, down 192 basis points.

Selling and marketing expenses in Singapore Dollars, increased S$1.38 million.

Research and development expenses in Singapore Dollars increased S$0.08 million.

General and administrative expenses in Singapore Dollars, increased S$0.51 million.

Net income was $1.66 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the fiscal ended March 31, 2025. In Singapore Dollars, net income was S$2.24 million, or S$0.16 per diluted share, for the fiscal ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of S$3.36 million, or S$0.27 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

EBITDA for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, was $3.39 million. In Singapore Dollars, EBITDA decreased to S$4.56, from S$5.88 million in the prior year period.



“Fiscal 2025 was a challenging year from an earnings perspective, but our focus on growing Rectitude’s business for the long term will provide enhanced prospects for returns on the investments we made this year in new product launches in potable power as well as new branches to enhance distribution and customer service,” said Mr. Jian Zhang, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Director at Rectitude. “Our new All-in-one Intelligent Micro-grid System (AIMS) battery storage system provides an innovative, clean energy solution for a variety of locations presenting a solution for consistent energy in remote job sites while also benefiting the environment with lower emissions. We will continue to invest in innovative solutions that provide enhanced solutions to our customers and drive enhanced value to our shareholders.”

Revenues

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, total revenues were $32.57 million. In Singapore Dollars, revenues were S$43.80 million and S$41.35 million for the respective fiscal years ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. The increase was primarily driven by increased customer demand for safety equipment with higher construction activity within the Company’s markets.

Cost of Revenues

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, cost of revenues was $21.61 million. In Singapore Dollars, for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, cost of revenues were S$29.06 million and S$26.65 million, respectively. The increase in cost of revenue was driven by the increase of revenue during the year, as well as a mixed shift toward higher-cost products and the commercial launch of the AIMS system.

Gross profit

Gross profit for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 was $10.96 million, representing 33.65% of operating revenues. In Singapore Dollars, gross profit for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was S$14.74 million and $14.71 million, representing 33.65% and 35.57% of operating revenues, respectively. The slight increase in gross profit was mainly due to increased sales volume, while the decrease in gross profit margin was due to an unfavorable shift in product mix as well as freight costs and the commercial launch of AIMS.

Selling and marketing expenses

Selling and marketing expenses primarily included expenses related to advertising and marketing activities and costs associated with our retail branches, which included labor costs, sales commissions and operating lease expenses. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, selling and marketing expenses were $3.57 million. In Singapore Dollars, for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, selling and marketing expenses were S$4.80 million and S$3.42 million respectively. This increase was primarily due to rising costs associated with expanding retail branches including an increase in the number of branch employees, which is expected to continue in the next year.

Research and development expenses

Research and development expenses primarily consisted of compensation cost to engineering, design and product development employees and software expenses. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, research and development expenses were approximately, $117,000. In Singapore Dollars, for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, research and development expenses were approximately, S$157,000 and S$76,000 respectively. The increase was primarily due to costs associated with the development and launch of the AIMS portable power system as well as continued investment in the integration of virtual reality technology into our safety training systems.

General and administrative expenses

General and administrative expenses consisted primarily of motor vehicle running expenses, transportation, property maintenance and property tax, allowance for expected credit losses and general administrative expenses such as staff costs, depreciation, legal and professional fees and other miscellaneous administrative expenses. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, general and administrative expenses were $5.61 million. In Singapore Dollars, for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, general and administrative expenses were S$7.55 million and S$7.04 million respectively. The increase was mainly due to an increase in provision for allowance for expected credit losses to third parties as well as other increased administrative expenses to support business growth.

Net Income

As a result of the factors described above, net income for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $1.66 million. In Singapore Dollars, net income for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2025 was approximately S$2.24 million, compared to net income of S$3.36 million, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted

Earnings per basic and diluted share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 was $0.12. In Singapore Dollars, earnings per basic and diluted share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 was S$0.16, compared to S$0.27 for the same period of 2024.

EBITDA

The Company also views earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, (EBITDA) as an important measure of the results of operations. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, EBITDA was $3.39 million. In Singapore dollars, EBITDA decreased to S$4.56 million, from S$5.88 million during the same period. The decrease in EBITDA was primarily driven by lower net income and taxes, partially offset by increases in interest, depreciation and amortization expenses.

Outlook

Contemplating the Company’s Outlook for Fiscal Year 2026, Mr. Zhang commented, “We look forward to another exceptional year of growth and strong operating performance for Rectitude. In the last 12 months, we have delivered on our clearly articulated strategy, extending beyond our core business to capture value across the safety equipment supply chain. We have successfully launched our AIMS system to support our customers’ power needs in remote construction sites, which allow them to transition to a low-carbon and environmentally sustainable methods.”

“We have the financial strength to provide a central business platform for first-generation owners of traditional businesses, who may be retiring without succession plans, to collaborate and use our business networks, resources and proprietary brands to expand their own businesses. This renders these business partners competitive in the evolving market landscape, while bringing synergy and more growth for Rectitude within our Southeast Asian markets.”

“Most importantly, we maintain our focus on the core principles that have guided our Company for more than 26 years as we drive our performance to new heights,” Mr. Zhang concluded.

About Rectitude Holdings Ltd

Founded in 1997 in Singapore, Rectitude is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites. Rectitude’s products and solutions are marketed to a wide array of distributor networks and end markets, both in Singapore and increasingly throughout the Southeast Asian region, including Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.rectitude.com.sg

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

RECTITUDE HOLDINGS LTD

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of March 31, 2024 2025 2025 S$ S$ US$ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,468,594 6,646,788 4,943,688 Accounts receivable, net 11,508,064 11,547,018 8,588,336 Inventories, net 6,249,895 7,578,048 5,636,332 Other receivables 497,309 1,445,462 1,075,093 Advances to related parties 358,019 236,811 176,133 Deferred initial public offering (“IPO”) costs 1,560,933 — — Total current assets 23,642,814 27,454,127 20,419,582 Non-current assets Financial instrument 231,293 236,771 176,103 Loan receivables — 5,180,380 3,853,016 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,811,883 6,399,557 4,759,804 Right-of-use assets – operating leases 4,522,524 4,420,627 3,287,934 Total non-current assets 10,565,700 16,237,335 12,076,857 Total assets 34,208,514 43,691,462 32,496,439 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Bank loans, current portion 598,848 400,016 297,520 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 168,192 199,320 148,248 Accounts payable 6,441,094 7,571,503 5,631,464 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,240,129 1,298,058 965,458 Other payables 3,058,781 2,208,350 1,642,507 Provision for income taxes 1,177,119 454,005 337,676 Total current liabilities 12,684,163 12,131,252 9,022,873 Non-current liabilities: Bank loans, non-current portion 3,070,967 2,834,183 2,107,983 Finance lease liabilities, non-current portion 379,481 593,510 441,435 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 3,487,144 3,363,357 2,501,567 Deferred tax liabilities 1,446 1,446 1,075 Total non-current liabilities 6,939,038 6,792,496 5,052,060 Total liabilities 19,623,201 18,923,748 14,074,933 Commitments and contingencies — — — Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares, US$0.0001 par value, authorized 500,000,000 shares, issued 12,500,000 and 14,500,000 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively* 1,707 1,978 1,471 Additional paid-in capital 3,377,293 11,382,600 8,466,047 Retained earnings 11,206,313 13,444,178 9,999,389 Accumulated other comprehensive losses — (61,042 ) (45,401 ) Total shareholders’ equity 14,585,313 24,767,714 18,421,506 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 34,208,514 43,691,462 32,496,439





RECTITUDE HOLDINGS LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the Years ended March 31, 2023 2024 2025

2025 S$ S$ S$ US$ Revenue 37,643,696 41,353,555 43,796,144 32,574,298 Cost of revenue (25,503,026 ) (26,645,034 ) (29,057,985 ) (21,612,484 ) Gross profit 12,140,670 14,708,521 14,738,159 10,961,814 Operating expenses Selling and marketing expenses (2,104,824 ) (3,423,531 ) (4,798,465 ) (3,568,959 ) Research and development expenses (83,684 ) (76,386 ) (156,947 ) (116,733 ) General and administrative expenses (5,169,398 ) (7,044,966 ) (7,545,515 ) (5,612,135 ) Total operating expenses (7,357,906 ) (10,544,883 ) (12,500,927 ) (9,297,827 ) Income from operations 4,782,764 4,163,638 2,237,232 1,663,987 Other income/(expense) Other income, net 156,878 198,440 421,223 313,293 Interest expense (142,496 ) (214,462 ) (200,638 ) (149,229 ) Total other income/(expense), net 14,382 (16,022 ) 220,585 164,064 Income before income tax 4,797,146 4,147,616 2,457,817 1,828,051 Income tax expense (870,325 ) (792,207 ) (219,952 ) (163,594 ) Net income 3,926,821 3,355,409 2,237,865 1,664,457 Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustments — — (61,042 ) (45,401 ) Comprehensive income 3,926,821 3,355,409 2,176,823 1,619,056 Weighted average number of ordinary shares Basic and diluted* 12,500,000 12,500,000 14,056,164 14,056,164 Earnings per share Basic and diluted 0.31 0.27 0.16 0.12





RECTITUDE HOLDINGS LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Ordinary shares Additional Accumulated

other Total Number of paid-in Retained comprehensive shareholders’ shares Amount capital earnings income equity S$ S$ S$ S$ S$ Balance as at April 1, 2022* 12,500,000 1,707 3,377,293 6,074,083 — 9,453,083 Net income — — — 3,926,821 — 3,926,821 Dividends distribution — — — (2,150,000 ) — (2,150,000 ) Balance as at March 31, 2023 12,500,000 1,707 3,377,293 7,850,904 — 11,229,904 Net income — — — 3,355,409 — 3,355,409 Balance as at March 31, 2024 12,500,000 1,707 3,377,293 11,206,313 — 14,585,313 Issuance of ordinary shares 2,000,000 271 8,005,307 — — 8,005,578 Net income — — — 2,237,865 — 2,237,865 Foreign currency translation adjustments — — — — (61,042 ) (61,042 ) Balance as at March 31, 2025 14,500,000 1,978 11,382,600 13,444,178 (61,042 ) 24,767,714 Balance as at March 31, 2025 (US$) 1,471 8,466,047 9,999,389 (45,401 ) 18,421,506



