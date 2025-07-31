Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that Nasdaq’s listing qualifications staff has determined that the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater for ten consecutive business days and that, accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

This update was previously disclosed in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 28, 2025.

