Zomee Launches “Boober” Mobile Tour to Give Moms More Support in Their Parenting Journey

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of National Breastfeeding Month this August, Zomee , a trusted maternity and baby care brand created by moms for moms to support every stage of the nursing journey, is starting a movement to bring more education and support resources to moms during their breastfeeding and pumping journey. Starting this month, Zomee will be unveiling its new eye-catching “Boober” mobile units which will travel to key events to spark conversations, break taboos, and bring expert breastfeeding and pumping education directly to communities nationwide. Alongside the launch of the “Boobers,” Zomee is hosting an “Ask the Lactation Consultant” series led by Lactation Consultant experts who are all real moms and is offering up to 25% off its top pumps and accessories during National Breastfeeding Week (the first week of August).

Zomee Boober Hits the Road

Zomee is shifting its breastfeeding and pumping education into drive with the launch of its nationwide “Boober” tour, a head-turning mobile campaign featuring a pair of custom vehicles outfitted to look like boobs on wheels with breastfeeding-inspired designs and a giant Zomee Fit breast pump on top. These “Boober” mobiles aren’t just meant to grab attention, they’re designed to spark conversation, normalize breastfeeding, and deliver free resources and Zomee products to moms across the country.

The “Boober” vehicles will make “breast stops” at new mom events, hospitals, baby expos, and more, inviting the local community to learn and ask more about nursing, pumping, and postpartum care in a fun and engaging way. In addition to scheduled tour stops, Zomee will also be RSVPing ‘Yes’ to some of the many baby shower invitations it receives. As part of the brand’s mission to celebrate and support moms-to-be, the “Boober” mobiles will make surprise-and-delight visits, showering expecting parents with special gifts, product samples, and encouragement. And even if you aren’t in baby mode, consumers can also snap photos of the ‘Boobers’ on the go and post on social media with the hashtag #ZomeeBoober and they will have the chance to win fun surprise gifts. View images of the ‘Boober’ vehicles HERE .

The Zomee Fit featured on the ‘Boober’ cars is a wearable, hands-free pump with many unique features, including a leak prevention sensor so the collection cups don’t overflow and a nipple correction mode that helps the estimated 10-20% of moms with flat or inverted nipples. The Zomee Fit pump is featured on the ‘Boober’ cars to help celebrate and drive awareness that the pump is also now available and fully-covered by insurance nationwide. The Zomeee Fit can be purchased from Zomee DME partners, including Aeroflow, 1 Natural Way, The Breastfeeding Shop, Edgepark.com and more insurance-covered breast pump resources.

"Our mission at Zomee has always been to meet and support moms along their personal parenting journeys, both literally and emotionally," said Dina Shanowitz, Founder and CEO of Zomee. "With the ‘Boober’ mobile tour, we’re taking our promise on the road, bringing resources, lactation support, and innovative breastfeeding solutions directly to moms.”

Trusted Support Resources for Breastfeeding Moms

The breastfeeding and nursing journey can often feel isolating and overwhelming for a new or even an experienced mom. To help moms feel more engaged and empowered, Zomee continues to expand its offerings on its free resource, The Mom Line, a trusted online space for navigating pregnancy, postpartum, and breastfeeding. The Mom Line is fully staffed by real moms and certified Lactation Consultants who share their expertise and support.

The Mom Line can be found online at zomee.com/pages/mom-line and aims to connect moms with expert guidance, product tips, and support, all tailored to the individual journey of motherhood. Whether a mom is nursing for the first time or navigating weaning, The Mom Line ensures no question goes unanswered and no mom feels alone.

During National Breastfeeding Week (the first week in August), The Mom Line will also extend to social media in Zomee’s “Ask the Lactation Consultant” series housed on its Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and YouTube pages. Moms can submit questions via direct message or in comments on any platform, and trained lactation consultants will answer questions throughout National Breastfeeding Month and beyond.

“The Mom Line was created to honor the strength and stories of today’s moms, to let them know they’re seen, heard, and never alone,” said Shanowitz. “At Zomee, our mission goes beyond our products, it’s about building a community supported with compassion and true connections.”

Join the growing Zomee community and follow along for updates, resources, and support on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and YouTube . To learn more or shop the full range of products, visit www.zomee.com or our Amazon storefront .

Zomee is a trusted maternity and baby care brand created by moms for moms to support every stage of the nursing journey. Zomee was founded in Pompano Beach, Fla., by a mom of five, Dina Shanowitz, with a mission to empower and uplift moms at every step of their parenting journey. The woman-owned and family-run company has a strong commitment to providing comfort, cutting-edge technology, and affordable access with its high-quality, hospital-grade breast pumps and accessories that make motherhood easier and more comfortable. From its signature Zomee Z2 and Zomee Fit breast pumps to a full range of practical accessories, Zomee’s product lineup is crafted to fit seamlessly into the lifestyles of busy moms. The brand is proud to offer products that are covered by most insurance plans, ensuring that every mother, regardless of income or background, has access to tools that support her breastfeeding goals. Through its free online resources, The Mom Line™ and Zomee Mom Moments™, Zomee offers expert support, personal and educational content, and a vibrant, supportive network.

