Blink Charging and Imperial Center Expand EV Fast Charging Access Along Key SR-111 Gateway Near U.S.–Mexico Border

Ten 180 kW dual-port chargers to serve critical north-south traffic on State Route 111, supporting cross-border, regional, and east-west I-8 corridor travel

Bowie, Md., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the installation of ten new 180 kW dual-port DC Fast Chargers, delivering 20 charging ports at a key transportation junction along State Route 111, just north of the U.S.–Mexico border in Imperial County, California.

The chargers will be installed at Imperial Center, a growing commercial and retail hub that serves thousands of daily drivers along SR-111—an essential north-south artery connecting Mexicali, El Centro, Brawley, and the Coachella Valley. The location also offers convenient access to Interstate 8, facilitating east-west travel between San Diego and Arizona. This project brings critical infrastructure to a heavily traveled region, enhancing accessibility for residents, long-distance travelers, and commercial freight operators alike.

“We are excited to be working with Imperial Center to expand public charging access and accelerate the transition to electric mobility as part of our commitment to a ‘Right Charger, Right Place, Right Time’ strategy,” said Mike Battaglia, President and CEO at Blink Charging. “SR-111 is a vital transportation lifeline for this region—it connects local communities, international border traffic, and growing commercial corridors throughout the Imperial Valley. With the addition of these chargers, we’re enabling EV drivers to travel more confidently between Mexico and the rest of Southern California, while also supporting long-haul travelers along the I-8 corridor.”

The chargers will be located at Imperial Center, adjacent to the Heber Mart Price Center (a new retail and swap-meet destination), the Prestige Event Center (with dining and entertainment), and a bustling convenience store and gas station. The site is ideally positioned to support commuters, tourists, and commercial drivers with fast, reliable EV charging.

“At Imperial Center, we’re proud to bring meaningful infrastructure investment to a corridor as important as SR-111,” said Mike Nahass, Managing Member of Imperial Center LLC. “This is where local, regional, and international traffic converge—and adding EV fast chargers here fills a real need for travelers moving between Mexico, the Imperial Valley, and beyond.”

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

Blink Media Contact

Felicitas Massa

PR@BlinkCharging.com

305-521-0200 ext. 266