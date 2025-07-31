Giftify, Inc. Announces Launch of uChoose Corporate Rewards Platform, Revolutionizing Business Incentives and Recognition Programs

Enterprise platform leverages CardCash's secondary gift card marketplace expertise to deliver enhanced ROI and recipient satisfaction

SCHAUMBURG, IL, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced the launch of uChoose, a comprehensive corporate rewards platform that transforms how businesses engage employees, customers, and partners through intelligent choice-based gift card solutions.

uChoose puts the power of choice directly in the recipient's hands, allowing them to redeem rewards at over 200 top-tier brands across retail, dining, travel, and entertainment categories. This recipient-centric approach eliminates the guesswork in corporate gifting while delivering measurable ROI improvements for enterprise clients through proprietary cost advantages and breakthrough "breakage sharing" technology that returns unused gift card value to corporate clients.

The platform leverages CardCash's deep relationships in the secondary gift card marketplace to unlock high-value pricing on brand-new cards, passing those savings directly to uChoose customers. Additionally, as part of the same company that operates Restaurant.com, uChoose automatically includes complimentary Restaurant.com benefits with every reward, giving recipients more value and businesses greater impact for every dollar spent.

Early adoption is gaining strong traction across key industries. Auto dealerships are using uChoose to boost test drive follow-ups and customer conversion rates. Casino operators report enhanced loyalty program participation and increased customer lifetime value. Healthcare providers are recognizing staff with rewards they'll actually use, driving retention and satisfaction improvements exceeding 40% compared to traditional corporate gifting programs. Marketing firms are achieving higher survey completion rates through flexible, appealing incentive structures that eliminate administrative overhead by up to 60%.

"We designed uChoose around a simple idea: no more wasted rewards," said Tom Ochoa, Head of Sales and Business Development at CardCash. "When recipients choose what they want, businesses see better results. And when you layer in our built-in bonuses and cost advantages, it becomes a flywheel of smarter spending and stronger engagement that delivers actual ROI through our breakage recovery model."

Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of Giftify, Inc., commented, "The launch of uChoose represents a strategic expansion into the growing $46 billion corporate rewards market, leveraging our core competencies in gift card marketplace operations to create superior value for enterprise clients. This platform transforms traditional corporate rewards from a necessary expense into a strategic investment with measurable returns, while creating new recurring revenue opportunities that complement our existing CardCash and Restaurant.com platforms."

The uChoose platform addresses critical pain points facing corporate reward programs, including low recipient satisfaction rates, administrative complexity, and poor return on investment. Traditional corporate gifting often results in unwanted or unused rewards, creating waste and diminishing program effectiveness. uChoose's choice-based model ensures recipients select rewards they actually want, while the proprietary breakage sharing feature transforms unused balances from lost expenses into recovered value for corporate clients.

From employee recognition to customer loyalty and incentive programs, uChoose delivers more value, more choice, and more impact for businesses seeking measurable results from their rewards investments. The scalable enterprise solution is designed to support organizations across multiple verticals while providing comprehensive analytics, real-time redemption tracking, and seamless integration capabilities.

For more information, visit www.uchoose.cardcash.com.

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales. Restaurant.com is the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, connecting digital consumers, businesses and communities by offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers.

For more information, visit: www.giftifyinc.com, www.cardcash.com, www.restaurant.com and www.uchoose.cardcash.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words "believe," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Giftify, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Giftify, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

Investors Contacts: IR@giftifyinc.com