Fold and Blackhawk Network Bring Bitcoin to Major U.S. Digital Retail Platforms

PHOENIX, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) (“Fold” or the “Company”), the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, today announced it has teamed up with Blackhawk Network, Inc. (BHN) to expand distribution of the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card ™, significantly increasing mainstream consumer access to bitcoin across a growing portfolio of major U.S. digital retailers. The offering marks a key milestone in bringing bitcoin into everyday commerce and positions Fold to meaningfully increase user and transaction growth through one of the nation's most extensive retail distribution networks.

The Fold Bitcoin Gift Card is now available through select online platforms, with additional online retailers set to launch in the coming weeks. The card is also available directly at foldapp.com/bitcoin-gift-card . In-store retail availability is planned for later this year as part of a broader multi-channel expansion strategy.

The launch is powered by BHN, a leading branded payments provider whose global footprint spans over 400,000+ consumer touchpoints, including top retailers, e-commerce platforms, loyalty programs and enterprise rewards. Fold is rapidly expanding within this ecosystem, positioning the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card to become one of the most broadly distributed bitcoin gift products in the U.S. market.

“Until now, bitcoin was difficult for the average person to access, let alone share,” said Will Reeves, Chairman and CEO of Fold. “By making bitcoin available as a gift card, we’re opening access to the millions of consumers who already buy, send, and use gift cards. This isn’t about novelty. It’s about meeting people where they are and integrating bitcoin into the financial tools and channels they already understand. We're building infrastructure for everyday adoption. BHN gives us that path into mainstream retail, opening access to bitcoin across the $300 billion U.S. gift card market, something the ecosystem has struggled with for over a decade.”

The Fold Bitcoin Gift Card launched in May 2025, enabling consumers to gift bitcoin in a simple and familiar format without requiring technical knowledge or a crypto wallet. Recipients redeem their gift card through the Fold App, ensuring a smooth onboarding experience for both newcomers and experienced bitcoin users.

“At BHN, we understand that consumers today expect more flexibility in how they give and store value, and cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are becoming part of that equation,” said Jennifer Philo, GVP, global commerce, BHN. “Fold exemplifies the kind of forward-looking partner BHN is proud to support—they are creating products that bring bitcoin into the center of how consumers engage with money and build long-term value. By bringing the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card into our expansive retail ecosystem, we’re delivering yet another practical, accessible way for shoppers nationwide to embrace cryptocurrency by helping them earn, save, and spend smarter.”

Momentum is building for crypto-based gifting. According to the Incentive Gift Card Coalition, 47% of executives expect crypto gift cards to grow as a category in 2025, reflecting a broader shift in consumer preferences toward digital assets.

About Fold

Fold (NASDAQ: FLD) is the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use bitcoin. With over 1,492 BTC in its treasury, Fold is at the forefront of integrating bitcoin into everyday financial experiences. Through innovative products like the Fold App, Fold Credit Card™, Fold Bitcoin Gift Card™, and Fold Debit Card™, the company is building the bridge between traditional finance and the bitcoin-powered future.

About Blackhawk Network (BHN)

Today, through BHN’s single global platform, businesses of all kinds can tap into the world’s largest network of branded payment solutions. BHN helps businesses grow revenue, increase loyalty, motivate and reward their teams, disburse funds and engage consumers. Branded payment solutions include the issuance and distribution of gift cards, eGifts, corporate payouts and rewards, along with the technology to deliver these products in seamless, integrated ways. BHN’s network spans the globe with more than 400,000 consumer touchpoints. Learn more at BHN.com .

