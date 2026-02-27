Fold Eliminates its Convertible Debt; Emerges with Simplified Capital Structure and Strengthened Balance Sheet to Accelerate Growth

PHOENIX, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) (“Fold” or the “Company”), a bitcoin financial services company making it easy for individuals to earn, save, and spend bitcoin through everyday financial tools, today announced the successful execution of a series of strategic capital transactions designed to bolster its financial flexibility, simplify its balance sheet, and position the company for its next phase of growth, including the anticipated launch and scaling of the Fold Credit Card.

The restructuring achieves several critical objectives for the company:

Simplified, Flexible Capital Structure. These transactions resulted in the extinguishment of two convertible note obligations with a combined principal value of $66.3 million. The company now operates with no convertible notes outstanding, eliminating the complex restrictive covenants, consent requirements, and execution friction associated with those previous instruments. This simplification restores greater operational and financing flexibility.

Stronger Balance Sheet. 521 of the Company's bitcoin were released as collateral pursuant to these transactions. These assets can now be strategically leveraged to support operational expenses, credit card warehouse and reserve requirements, or to secure more favorable future financing arrangements.

Significant Reduction in Potential Share Dilution. The extinguishment of the convertible notes was accomplished primarily through non-dilutive means and has resulted in the removal of an estimated 8.0 to 10.0 million shares from the fully diluted share count, including potential shares issued to cover future interest payments.





“Management remains focused on leveraging our new financial position to deliver on its product roadmap and drive long-term shareholder value,” said Will Reeves, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fold. “By removing restrictive legacy structures and simplifying our balance sheet, we have created the operating flexibility needed to pursue our growth roadmap with confidence and optionality. That includes the anticipated launch of the Fold Credit Card, expansion into enterprise financial services, and incubating several exciting new products across the consumer and enterprise finance category. Fold’s primary focus is our operating company, and we’ve taken steps to ensure our bitcoin treasury and capital structure are built to accelerate and scale it.”

“By retiring these convertible instruments, we’re creating direct value for shareholders through a stronger balance sheet, reduced debt, and increased flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities,” said Wolfe Repass, Chief Financial Officer of Fold. “Eliminating the convertible notes meaningfully simplifies our capital structure and removes a significant overhang from our business. With a cleaner balance sheet and greater flexibility, we are now positioned to more aggressively invest in scaling our operating businesses.”

