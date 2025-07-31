374Water AirSCWO Technology Destroys PFAS in Biosolids

Commercial-Scale AirSCWO System Consistently Destroys PFAS in Biosolids to Non-Detectable Levels

Disposal of PFAS Contaminated Biosolids from Wastewater Treatment Plants is Growing Nationwide Issue

DURHAM, N.C., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) (“374Water”) (the “Company”), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology and services for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, today announced the successful waste destruction of PFAS in biosolids utilizing our commercial-scale AirSCWO system. These waste destruction results showcase the effectiveness of our AirSCWO technology to destroy one of the hardest, most problematic waste streams containing toxic “forever chemicals”, producing effluent with PFAS concentrations at non-detectable levels.

Biosolids are the organic materials that remain after effluent has been treated at a wastewater treatment plant. Biosolids are a necessary byproduct of wastewater treatment, but growing concerns over toxins, environmental impact, and limited disposal options have turned biosolid management into a pressing national issue.

Especially concerning are per- and polyfluoroalkyl (“PFAS”) contaminated wastes. PFAS “forever chemicals” are a group of thousands of synthetic chemicals which are persistent and hazardous. Toxic PFAS are found in many everyday products that are included in the wastewater stream from homes and businesses. When biosolids are disposed of via land application, PFAS can contaminate soil, crops, groundwater, and livestock, creating major public health and environmental risks. States and municipalities are beginning to limit the amount of waste that can be disposed of via land application, landfills are accepting less of this form of waste, and transportation costs and disposal fees are also increasing as disposal options become more limited. Wastewater treatment facilities are now increasingly looking to innovative waste destruction technologies, such as our AirSCWO system, to fully eliminate and destroy PFAS contaminated biosolids resulting from treatment in wastewater facilities and eliminate the need for further downstream processing.

“We continue to establish the effectiveness of our proprietary AirSCWO technology in eliminating hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams,” said Chris Gannon, CEO of 374Water. “We have been processing biosolids through our AirSCWO units for years, and these results from recent waste destruction efforts show excellent biosolids and PFAS destruction. We perform routine sampling of processed waste streams from our AirSCWO system to continually monitor and improve our technology and validate destruction results through national third-party labs. We have successfully treated a wide range of biosolids and PFAS-contaminated sludges using our AirSCWO system, consistently achieving over 99.99% destruction of organic compounds and producing effluents with PFAS levels below the U.S. EPA’s drinking water standards—often reaching non-detectable levels.

“We are seeing increased market demand for innovative solutions to destroy PFAS-contaminated waste streams across the Municipal, Federal and Industrial market segments and we are beginning to convert our pipeline to actionable backlog. We continue to demonstrate the effectiveness, scalability, and versatility of our solutions to destroy solid and liquid wastes. With the capability to treat biosolids, we have a differentiated solution to address a broad range of PFAS-impacted waste streams, and we believe our technology can play an important role in addressing this challenging global issue.” concluded Gannon.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global industrial technology and services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

