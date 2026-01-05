374Water Appoints Bradley Freels to Board of Directors

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 74Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) ("374Water" or the "Company"), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology and services for the industrial, municipal, and federal markets, today announced the appointment of Bradley R. Freels to the company's Board of Directors, effective January 5, 2026.

Mr. Freels is a veteran real estate investor, developer and serial entrepreneur. In his current role as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Midway, a privately owned real estate investment, development, and construction firm in Houston, Texas he has successfully built a highly respected business that has played a positive impact in the Houston market and across several leading US metro markets. He is also the founder of Midway Holdings, L.P., the holding company for an integrated group of real estate and investment-related companies operating under the Midway name. Under his leadership, Midway has grown into one of the most active developers and investment owners in the greater Houston area. The firm has developed and/or acquired more than 55 million square feet of office, industrial, hospitality, multifamily, student housing, medical, and retail properties throughout the United States and Northern Mexico, along with more than 5,000 acres of business and residential communities across more than a dozen cities.

In addition to his work at Midway, Mr. Freels has been involved in the startup and early-stage financing of numerous diverse enterprises, including 374Water, InterStaff, NextSeed/Republic/BitGo, Otto Aerospace, MedTG, and Oakwood/b1Bank. He is actively involved with numerous national and local business, educational, Christian, medical, and charitable organizations and serves on various boards including MD Anderson Cancer Center, Baylor College of Medicine, Yellowstone Lower School, Texas A&M Mays Business School, and the Greater Houston Partnership, among others. Mr. Freels earned both his BBA and MBA from Texas A&M University.

"Mr. Freels’ track record as a strategic investor and real estate leader brings a valuable perspective to 374Water,” said Stephen J. Jones, Chairman and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of 374Water. “His experience in business development, capital allocation, and enterprise growth – combined with his long-standing familiarity with our Company as an early investor – will be invaluable as we advance our long-term growth strategy. Mr. Freels brings many years of supportive insight and counsel to our executive team and Board as an active and informed investor and his skills will support the commercialization of our AirSCWO technology and accelerate conversion of our growing pipeline.”

“I’m honored to join 374Water at such a pivotal stage in its growth,” said Mr. Freels. “With the current market momentum and the expanding deployment of AirSCWO technology for the clean and sustainable destruction of organic wastes, the company is positioned to accelerate its impact. Every day, I see opportunities where 374Water could positively impact the real estate industry. Municipal infrastructure is one of the areas that increases the cost of home ownership – if 374’s technology was employed by these entities, homes could potentially be more affordable, and our environment would greatly benefit as well. I look forward to supporting the management team execute on our growth strategy as we work to build long‑term value for all shareholders.”

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global industrial technology and services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the industrial, municipal, and federal markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

