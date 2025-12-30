374Water Awarded Waste Destruction Services Funding from the State of Minnesota for PFAS Destruction in Biosolids

Critical Milestone Project with Direct Implications for 2026 Commercial Sales Efforts

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) ("374Water" or the "Company"), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology and services for the industrial, municipal, and federal markets, today announced it has been awarded a Waste Destruction Services (“WDS”) project to eliminate per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) in biosolids and water treatment residuals for the City of St. Cloud. The project was delivered by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (“LCCMR”) and the State’s Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund (“ENRTF”).

“We want to thank the LCCMR and the City of St. Cloud for their partnership and trust in 374Water,” said Stephen J. Jones, Chairman and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of 374Water. “Minnesota has long been a national leader in confronting PFAS contamination, underscored by a landmark $850 million settlement with a large industrial manufacturer over PFAS-related damage to drinking water and natural resources in the Twin Cities region in 2018.

“This high-profile project provides an excellent opportunity to leverage our AirSCWO PFAS destruction technology on behalf of a U.S. state seeking to solve PFAS-related waste challenges. We look forward to working with our partners and stakeholders in this project to recognize AirSCWO’s unique ability to eradicate PFAS contamination in sludge, and safeguard public health,” concluded Mr. Jones.

374Water’s St. Cloud PFAS Water Remediation Project

PFAS, a class of persistent, man-made “forever chemicals” that accumulate in wastewater systems and the environment, are increasingly found in municipal biosolids. PFAS have been shown to pose significant risks to human health and the environment resulting in escalating demand for reliable and scalable PFAS destruction technologies.

374Water is part of a project team comprised of Barr Engineering Co. in Minneapolis, MN; University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN; Minnesota Technical Assistance Program (“MnTAP”) at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN; and the City of St. Cloud, MN. The City of St. Cloud project will utilize 374Water's mobile AirSCWO 1 System to eliminate PFAS in undigested and post-thermal hydrolysis digested biosolids and spent granular activated carbon (“GAC”). The initiative will provide a comprehensive evaluation of PFAS destruction efficiency and examine options for disposing or repurposing of the treated water and solids.

The goal of this public-private partnership is to showcase AirSCWO‘s ability to destroy PFAS in a range of wastes. Based on increasing prevalence of PFAS contamination in domestic water supplies in Minnesota communities, the State has prioritized funding projects providing clean, sustainable drinking water. The project is expected to commence in April 2026.

About The Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund

The Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund is a permanent dedicated fund in the Minnesota state treasury that was established by 77% voter approval of a constitutional amendment in 1988. The amendment directs 40% of the net proceeds of the Minnesota State Lottery into the ENRTF until the year 2025. Since 1991, approximately $875 million from the ENRTF has been spent on over 1,800 projects that protect and enhance Minnesota's environment and natural resources in every county of the state.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global industrial technology and services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the industrial, municipal, and federal markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Language on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," “could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," “plan," "predict," "project," "potential," or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to 374Water’s ability to destroy PFAS, the timing and outcome of the 374Water’s Waste Destruction Services project in Minnesota, demand for 374Water’s AirSCWO technology, and 374Water’s future prospects and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause 374Water’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or 374Water’s achievements or those of its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. 374Water has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While 374Water believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the 374Water’s control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in 374Water’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and in 374Water’s subsequent filings and reports with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by laws, 374Water disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Jim Siccardi

Senior Vice President

Direct: 984-374-1222

Jim.Siccardi@374water.com

www.374Water.com