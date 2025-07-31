Little Leaves Behavioral Services Opens Two New Locations in Maryland

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Leaves Behavioral Services, a leading provider of center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services for preschool-aged autistic children, today announced the opening of two new Maryland locations: Middle River (12 Irondale Street, Baltimore, MD 21220) and Owings Mills (11459 Cronhill Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117). The new sites, Little Leaves’ eighth and ninth in the state, reflect the organization’s commitment to helping more children with social, communication, and behavioral challenges grow and succeed.

Designed for children ages 15 months to 6 years diagnosed with autism, Little Leaves’ programs operate in a preschool-like setting that fosters school readiness and independence. The clinical team works closely with each child’s family to develop and implement individualized therapy plans tailored to their unique needs.

“The opening of these centers means we can reach more families, reduce waitlists, and support children during a critical window in their development,” said Barbara Davis, Ph.D., BCBA-D, territory vice president, Little Leaves. “It’s incredibly rewarding to bring these services closer to home for families in Baltimore County.”

The new locations each have the capacity to serve up to 24 children and have created approximately 30 jobs locally, including roles for board-certified behavior analysts and registered behavior technicians. Both centers include spaces for individual and group therapy, as well as designated play areas.



“Opening additional doors in Baltimore County allows us to better serve families close to their home,” said Rich Miller, M.S., BCBA, LBA, regional director, Little Leaves. “We’re committed to helping young children as they build the skills they need for success in school and everyday life.”

The new locations join Little Leaves’ existing Maryland centers in Frederick, Germantown, Columbia, Silver Spring, White Marsh, Lutherville and Millersville. In total, Little Leaves operates 16 centers across Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Florida. Two additional centers in Virginia are set to open later this year.

Little Leaves plans to expand to 25 centers on the East Coast over the next five years with the goal of increasing access to high-quality early intervention services for children with autism. This growth strategy includes adding more centers in existing markets where demand exceeds capacity, ensuring that more families in underserved communities can benefit from ABA therapy. Additionally, Little Leaves will establish centers in new regions, helping more children develop essential skills for success in school and beyond.

ABA is endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, National Academies of Science and the surgeon general.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please visit https://littleleaves.org or call 202-420-8359.

About Little Leaves Behavioral Services

Little Leaves, a division of FullBloom, is a center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) program for young children with an Autism Spectrum Disorder run in a preschool-like setting. It is designed for children up to age 6 who have been recommended for intensive ABA services. Each client works one-on-one with a trained behavior technician on individualized goals with a focus on social communication, social interactions, and school readiness skills. The company operates centers in Maryland, Virginia, and Florida. www.littleleaves.org