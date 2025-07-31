Harvia Plc press release 31 July 2025 at 04:00 p.m. EEST

Harvia will publish its half-year report for January–June 2025 on Thursday, 7 August 2025 at around 9:00 a.m. EEST

Harvia will publish its half-year financial report for the period of January−June 2025 on Thursday, 7 August 2025 at around 9:00 a.m. Finnish time. The stock exchange release and the presentation material will be available after publishing at https://harviagroup.com/reports-and-presentations/.

Harvia will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and media on 7 August 2025 at 11:00 a.m. EEST. The conference will be held in English. Harvia’s CEO Matias Järnefelt and CFO Ari Vesterinen will host the event. The webcast can be followed at https://harvia.events.inderes.com/q2-2025.

A recording of the webcast will be available after the event on the company’s website https://harviagroup.com/reports-and-presentations/.

CFO Ari Vesterinen, ari.vesterinen@harvia.com, tel. +358 40 5050 440

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 175.2 million in 2024. Harvia Group employs approximately 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

