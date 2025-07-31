LayerX collaborates with Google Chrome Enterprise to further protect enterprises’ extension security

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LayerX Security, the leader in protecting organizations against malicious browser extensions, has integrated its industry-leading extension risk scoring directly into Chrome for Enterprises. This new integration will enable Chrome Enterprise customers to get real-time visibility of the threat profile of every Chrome extension installed in their environment and restrict risky extensions.

For each extension, LayerX’s proprietary algorithms analyze a wide range of details, including extensions’ access permissions, publisher information, usage, and more. Moreover, LayerX uses innovative techniques to identify malicious code in browser extensions. Enterprises use LayerX’s technology to assess the threat posed by each extension and take remediation actions to block risky or malicious ones.

As browsers increasingly serve as the operating system for work, the security posture of browser extensions has never been more important. Extensions play a central role in productivity and workflow customization for most enterprise users. According to the LayerX 2025 Enterprise Browser Extension Security Report, browser extensions are widely used across almost all enterprise users: a full 99% of enterprise users have at least one browser extension installed in their browser, and 53% of enterprise users have more than ten browser extensions.

One of the evolving challenges is that, while extensions deliver tremendous value, their powerful capabilities often require broad permissions to deliver their intended functionality. LayerX’s research finds that over half of extensions installed in enterprise environments require ‘High’ or ‘Critical’ level access, and more than one in ten can access user cookies. This underscores the need for thoughtful governance and transparency to protect sensitive business data, support compliance, and maintain user trust without restricting the flexibility that makes extensions so useful.

Another factor shaping this landscape is the diversity and reach of the extension developer ecosystem. According to LayerX data, most extension developers have published only a single extension. This diversity drives innovation, but also highlights the need for enterprise-grade visibility and risk assessment tools, helping organizations make informed security decisions.

This is exactly where the new collaboration between Google and LayerX comes in: LayerX’s extension risk scoring data helps organizations understand the risks associated with each extension, assess the reputation of its publisher, and decide whether this extension should be allowed or disallowed - all within a single, holistic risk score. As part of the collaboration, LayerX’s risk scores will now be integrated into the management dashboard of Chrome Enterprise, providing detailed risk assessment for every extension.

Whenever an organization examines the extensions installed in users’ Chrome browsers, the overall risk score of each extension will be displayed directly in the Chrome Enterprise dashboard. Customers can then get a detailed drill-down through the LayerX ExtensionPedia, with full extension technical details, publisher information, and in-depth risk scoring.

"Chrome Enterprise and LayerX are both committed to bringing businesses the most secure browsing experience, without impacting how users get their work done,” says Or Eshed, co-founder and CEO of LayerX. “For customers, this collaboration offers unmatched ‘better together’ benefits for browser security, bringing together the industry’s best browser with the industry’s best browser protection.”

The browser extension risk scores by LayerX are available immediately to all Chrome Enterprise customers. Users can also use the LayerX ExtensionPedia, the Browser Extension Risk Database and Knowledge Center , which is freely available to all users.

