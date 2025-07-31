Intchains Expands Collaboration with FalconX to Optimize ETH Acquisition and Enhance Yield

SINGAPORE, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“we,” or the “Company”), a company engaged in the provision of altcoin mining products, strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and active development of innovative Web3 applications, today announced that it is collaborating with FalconX, the largest digital asset prime brokerage for institutional investors, to expand the Company’s ETH digital asset treasury. The collaboration aims to enhance ETH acquisition efficiency and explore potential return enhancements through a structured ETH yield strategy, subject to market conditions and risk considerations.

The cooperation focuses on two key aspects:

Optimized ETH Acquisition: FalconX will implement customized derivatives-based trading strategies such as funded put selling for Intchains, which may enable the Company to acquire ETH while potentially generating premium income.

ETH Yield Enhancement Strategy: FalconX’s platform will enable Intchains to pursue yield generation on its ETH holdings through a combination of lending and derivatives-based strategies, with the goal of improving returns relative to Intchain’s current passive ETH accumulation and staking approach. Based on preliminary modeling, Intchains annualized yield on its ETH holdings could be as high as 10%.

Mr. Qiang Ding, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Intchains, commented, “We are excited to strengthen our collaboration with FalconX aiming to enhance our ETH accumulation strategy and boost overall yield performance. Through this initiative, we expect to achieve lower ETH acquisition costs and higher yields, further reinforcing ICG’s leading position in ETH holding while delivering stronger financial results. We remain committed to our long-term dollar-cost-averaging ETH strategy and believe the FalconX platform will be a trusted partner as we continue to build our ETH position.”

About FalconX

FalconX provides comprehensive solutions for institutional digital asset strategies, serving over 600 clients globally. As of December 31, 2024, the platform has facilitated over $1.5 trillion in trading volume.

About Intchains Group Limited

Intchains Group Limited is a company that engages in the provision of altcoin mining products, the strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and the active development of innovative Web3 applications. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://intchains.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: (i) our goals and strategies; (ii) our future business development, formed condition and results of operations; (iii) expected changes in our revenue, costs or expenditures; (iv) growth of and competition trends in our industry; (v) our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products; (vi) general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; (vii) relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; (viii) fluctuations in the market price of ETH-based cryptocurrencies; gains or losses from the sale of ETH-based cryptocurrencies; changes in accounting treatment for the Company’s ETH-based cryptocurrencies holdings; a decrease in liquidity in the markets in which ETH-based cryptocurrencies are traded; security breaches, cyberattacks, unauthorized access, loss of private keys, fraud, or other events leading to the loss of the Company’s ETH-based cryptocurrencies; impacts to the price and rate of adoption of ETH-based cryptocurrencies associated with financial difficulties and bankruptcies of various participants in the industry; and (viii) assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

