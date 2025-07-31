Interlink Electronics Secures $280,000 NIH Grant to Develop AI‑Powered Air Quality Monitoring for Expanding Environmental IoT Market

FREMONT, Calif., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK), a global leader in innovative sensor and printed electronic solutions serving Human‑Machine Interface (HMI) devices and IoT applications, today announced that its Gas and Environmental Solutions division has received a $280,000 Phase 1 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), part of the NIH. The project will develop a next‑generation, hyper‑local air quality monitoring system featuring low‑cost, AI‑enabled gas sensing nodes capable of real‑time detection and forecasting of ground‑level pollution.

Growing global concerns over air quality and climate change are creating significant demand for real‑time, actionable environmental data. By pinpointing sources of pollution and delivering high‑resolution insights, Interlink’s solution will support public safety initiatives, smart city deployments, and industrial environmental compliance worldwide.

“This award underscores Interlink’s leadership in delivering scalable, low‑power gas sensing technology,” said Dr. Sreeni Rao, Vice President of Product Management at Interlink Electronics. “Our AI‑enhanced sensing nodes are designed to be widely deployable, creating a network effect that can transform air quality monitoring into a predictive, actionable service for government and commercial users.”

Interlink’s innovation positions the company at the intersection of environmental intelligence and IoT, a fast‑growing market opportunity.

“This award builds on our track record of commercializing cost‑competitive, high‑performance sensing solutions,” added Steven N. Bronson, CEO and President of Interlink Electronics. “Securing another NIH‑backed SBIR grant highlights the strength of our team and validates our strategic focus on emerging applications where our sensor expertise can drive long‑term growth.”

Interlink Electronics is a leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions, boasting nearly 40 years of sucess in delivering mission-critical technologies across diverse markets. Our customers, including global blue-chip companies, benefit from our robust instruments and printed electronics solutions, which span various markets, including medical, industrial, automotive, wearables, IoT, and other specialty markets. Our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, embedded electronics, firmware, and software enables us to create custom solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs (interlinkelectronics.com).

