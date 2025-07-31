Asthma Treatment Market to Hit USD 36.36 Billion by 2032, Driven by Biologic Adoption and Technological Advancements in Inhalers | SNS Insider

Austin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asthma Treatment Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Asthma Treatment Market was valued at USD 26.78 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 36.36 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.99% during the forecast period of 2025-2032.

The global asthma treatment market continues to grow steadily on account of the increasing asthma prevalence, rising use of biologics for severe asthma cases, and technological advancements in inhaler devices. Growing awareness, early diagnosis, and stronger clinical guidelines contribute to better treatment compliance.





The U.S. asthma treatment market was estimated at USD 8.18 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 10.81 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 3.64% during the forecast period of 2025-2032

The U.S. is the leading region for North America’s asthma drug market, since the U.S. has the majority of total asthma patients, high volume of clinical research, and highest penetration of advanced inhalers and biologic treatment options Investors and pharmaceutical companies focus primarily on the U.S. market due to its reimbursement policies, significant healthcare spending, and developed infrastructure that favors treatment access, and innovation.

Segment Insights

The Adult Segment of the Market Holds a Larger Share by Age Group in the Asthma Treatment Market

In 2024, the asthma treatment market in the adult segment emerged as the leading segment as adult patients are diagnosed at a higher rate, are more engaged in healthcare, and adhere to treatment the most. Adults are more likely to have moderate-severe asthma and need long-term controller and biologic therapies. Moreover, the rising incidence of adult-onset asthma and the increased availability of specialized care and insurance in developed countries have further augmented the industry’s share throughout the market.

Inhalers Segment is Leading the Asthma Treatment Market, By Route of Administration

The inhalers segment held the largest share of the asthma treatment market in 2024, with around 68.5% market share, owing to its inhibitive use, easy availability for acute and long-term management, and effectiveness. Inhaled medications—in the form of metered-dose inhalers (MDIs) and dry powder inhalers (DPIs)—are targeted directly into the lungs for rapid relief with less systemic exposure. They are the preferred drug delivery system by patients and physicians because of their easy-to-carry, easy-to-use, and guideline-associated properties.

Regional Outlook

North America Dominates Asthma Treatment Market, Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

North America held a major market share of the asthma treatment market with a 40.1% market share in 2024, owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness of new treatment options, adoption of biologic therapies, and smart inhaler technologies at an early stage. Well-established reimbursement, high levels of asthma awareness, and key pharmaceutical companies already in the market are also preventing further growth.

The asthma treatment market is projected to experience the highest growth in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast year, driven by the increasing burden of asthma, urbanization, pollution, and allergen levels. Health bases, income growth, and insurance coverage increases in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia will contribute to increased diagnosis and treatment rates.

Asthma Treatment Market Segmentation

By Treatment Type

Long-Term Control Medications Inhaled corticosteroids Long-acting beta agonists (LABAs) Leukotriene modifiers Theophylline Biologics (e.g., omalizumab, mepolizumab, benralizumab)

Quick-Relief Medications (Rescue Medications) Short-acting beta agonists (SABAs) Anticholinergics Oral and intravenous corticosteroids

Others Combination therapies Allergen immunotherapy



By Route of Administration

Inhalers

Metered-dose inhalers (MDIs)

Dry powder inhalers (DPIs)

Nebulizers

Oral

Injectable

By Medication Type

Controller Medications

Reliever Medications

Preventive Medications

By Age Group

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Specialty Centers

