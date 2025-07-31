K2 Services to Showcase Latest Technology Innovations for Law Firms at ILTACON 2025

CHICAGO, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2 Services, a leading provider of comprehensive managed IT services for the legal industry, today announces the company is a silver sponsor of ILTACON 2025 taking place August 10-14 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

The company will be showcasing its latest innovations in legal technology for law firms in booth 1323. The company’s experts will also be speaking in the following sessions:

Tuesday, August 12 | 3:30 p.m.

Innovative ITSM: Driving Efficiency

K2 Speakers: Roy Calayo, Director, Consulting and Transformation; Jeff Mondick, Director, Enterprise Application Development

Thursday, August 14 | 11:00 a.m.

Integrating AI with Customer Service: Preserving the Human Element

K2 Speaker: Nicholas Davis, Operations Manager

Thursday, August 14 | 2:00 p.m.

Mastering Bottlenecks, New Tech and Team Upskilling

K2 Speaker: Sue Keno, Vice President, Client Services

In addition to its booth presence, K2 Services will host live demonstrations in its private suite, highlighting its expanded business platform powered by ServiceNow. Attendees will get hands-on exposure to transformative solutions designed to increase efficiency, security and adaptability across legal operations. The company is also sponsoring the iManage After-Party taking place on Wednesday night of the conference.

All ILTACON attendees are invited to participate in a drawing for a gold coin during the conference simply by stopping by the K2 booth and signing up.

“ILTACON is an event we look forward to every year,” states Peter Cotseones, CEO, K2 Services. “This year, we are especially excited to present our state-of-the-art IT solutions for law firms, demonstrate our expanded business platform with ServiceNow and have so many K2 experts sharing their insights as featured speakers.”

For more information on K2 Services and its offerings, visit https://k2services.com/.

About K2 Services

K2 Services, LLC, a leading technology-enabled services provider, specializes in IT managed services, unified support and enterprise technology platforms for the legal industry. Our comprehensive portfolio provides an inclusive enterprise IT function to allow our clients to focus on core business initiatives. Our targeted offerings address specific areas of need including IT hosting and consulting services, 24/7 help desk, network and security operational center support and enterprise application platforms.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for K2 Services

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com