American First Finance Announces Exclusive Marketing Partnership with Esquire Advertising to Launch AFF G.P.S. EsqXlusive Program

DALLAS, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American First Finance (AFF), a leading provider of point-of-sale lease-to-own and financing payment solutions, has inked an exclusive strategic partnership with leading-edge ad tech company Esquire Advertising to launch the AFF G.P.S. EsqXlusive Program, a first-of-its-kind program designed to help AFF merchants drive more qualified foot traffic.

The G.P.S. (Grow. Perform. Succeed.) program offers participating merchants a dollar-for-dollar match where the program co-invests $1 for every dollar the merchant invests towards their digital campaigns. In addition to doubling campaign reach, the proprietary geo-framing approach reduces ad-spend waste for the merchant by avoiding bots and click farms while driving more qualified traffic through the doors.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to going beyond just financing; we're helping our partners grow their overall business and bottom lines smarter, faster, and more efficiently," said Mark Shelley, Head of Sales at American First Finance. "Esquire’s cutting-edge technology and proven performance across the furniture and mattress industries made them the ideal partner to deliver this next-level value to our merchant network."

The AFF G.P.S. EsqXlusive Program offers:

Ad Spend Matching: Participating merchants can allocate AFF co-op or rebate dollars into digital marketing campaigns that are then matched dollar-for-dollar by Esquire.

Hyper-Targeted Ad Placement: Esquire's geo-framing identifies high-intent customers based on foot traffic and online behaviors—ensuring campaigns reach the right audience.

Esquire’s geo-framing identifies high-intent customers based on foot traffic and online behaviors—ensuring campaigns reach the right audience. Real-Time Attribution Dashboard: Merchants receive transparent reporting to track campaign performance, foot traffic lift, and conversion rates tied directly to their marketing spend.



This exclusive partnership applies across all 26 verticals served by AFF, with strong traction already building in the furniture, mattress, appliance, and health & wellness sectors.

"We are thrilled to team up with AFF to bring this program to market," said Eric Grindley, CEO of Esquire Advertising. "Our mutual focus on innovation and merchant success makes this collaboration powerful. Together, we’re helping retailers advertise and achieve real, measurable growth."

Merchant partners leveraging the G.P.S. EsqXlusive Program have reported notable increases in new customer acquisition and more substantial ROI on their co-op dollars. Jason Sellers, owner of North Dakota Mattress Ventures dba Mattress Firm shared "Our experience with Esquire has been very positive. We’ve seen a big improvement in ROI, from 3:1 up to 42:1, and the EsqXlusive campaign has helped us broaden our reach in a meaningful way. It’s been a great step forward for our marketing."

About American First Finance

American First Finance (AFF) is a leading point of sale “shop now, pay later” solutions provider across 26 verticals, including furniture, mattress, auto repair, tire & wheel, elective medical, and more. Based in Dallas, TX, AFF’s mission is to provide payment solutions that help ordinary people meet their needs and pursue their dreams. Learn more at www.americanfirstfinance.com.

About Esquire Advertising

Esquire Advertising is an award-winning ad tech company specializing in hyper-targeted, data-driven marketing solutions for retailers. Utilizing proprietary geo-framing technology, Esquire helps businesses measure in-store traffic, optimize campaign ROI, and reach the right customers with precision. For more information, visit www.esquireadvertising.com.

