BRIGGS & STRATTON APPOINTS ADAM ARINGER AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Milwaukee, WI, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Briggs & Stratton, the world's largest producer of engines for lawn and garden, and a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of turf care and job site power equipment, lithium-ion batteries, standby generators, and energy storage systems, today announced that Adam Aringer has been appointed senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective Aug. 4, 2025.

Aringer will lead Briggs & Stratton’s global finance operations, including financial planning and analysis, reporting and controls, and regulatory compliance. Aringer brings over a decade of extensive financial leadership experience across global organizations, with a proven record of driving profitable growth and operational excellence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adam Aringer to our executive team as chief financial officer,” said Kristina Cerniglia, CEO of Briggs & Stratton. “Adam’s deep financial expertise, strategic vision, and commitment to operational discipline will be invaluable as we continue to execute our long-term growth strategy. His leadership will be critical in driving sustained success for Briggs & Stratton.”

Most recently, Aringer served as vice president of financial planning and analysis at Johnson Controls, a $23 billion global manufacturer of building technology solutions, where he played a pivotal role in strategic decision-making, mergers and acquisitions, and the development of comprehensive financial models that supported growth and efficiency. Prior to his six-year tenure at Johnson Controls, Aringer was a senior controller and corporate development manager at Adient, a $15 billion automotive supplier.

About Briggs & Stratton:

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of engines for lawn and garden, turf care and job site power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. Learn more at BriggsandStratton.com.

About KPS Capital Partners, LP

KPS, through its affiliated management entities, is the manager of the KPS Special Situations Funds, a family of investment funds with approximately $19.4 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2025). For over three decades, the Partners of KPS have worked vigorously to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer, healthcare and luxury products, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing. KPS seeks to create value for its investors by working constructively with talented management teams to make businesses better, and generate investment returns by structurally improving the strategic position, competitiveness and profitability of its portfolio companies, rather than primarily relying on financial leverage. The KPS Funds' portfolio companies currently generate aggregate annual revenues of approximately $22.2 billion, operate 216 manufacturing facilities in 21 countries, and have approximately 57,000 employees, directly and through joint ventures worldwide (as of March 31, 2025). The KPS investment strategy and portfolio companies are described in detail at www.kpsfund.com .

