Envision 2025: Malbek Unveils Keynotes and Strategic CLM Agenda Anchored in Clarity and Connection

Malbek, the leader in AI-powered Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced its featured keynote speakers and full agenda for Envision 2025, its annual conference returning October 7–10 at the Boulders Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona.

After a sold-out in-person debut in 2024, Envision returns with the theme “ONE with Your CLM”—a call for contract professionals to realign, refocus, and reconnect. Through immersive sessions, hands-on workshops, and moments of personal clarity, attendees will experience what it means to bring their business, processes, and purpose into alignment.

At the heart of this event are two powerhouse keynotes: Diana Nyad and Kaitlynn Sommers.

Diana Nyad – World-renowned endurance athlete, journalist, author, and performer

Nyad made global headlines in 2013 when she became the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without a shark cage, completing the 110.86-mile journey in 52 hours, 54 minutes, and 18 seconds at the age of 64. Her message to the world—“Never, ever give up”—became a viral moment of perseverance and triumph.

Over 25 million people tuned in as she made history, closing a 35-year quest driven by resilience and focus. Diana’s story has since been captured in the Academy Award-nominated Netflix film NYAD, starring Annette Bening and Jodie Foster, and in her bestselling memoir, Find a Way.

“The theme of becoming ‘ONE’ resonates deeply with me,” said Nyad. “Swimming across oceans—and navigating life—requires a full alignment of body, mind, and purpose. Contract leaders face their own currents every day, and I’m honored to join them to share my story at Malbek Envision 2025.”

Kaitlynn Sommers – Senior Director Analyst, Gartner

Kaitlynn Sommers is a part of the Sourcing and Procurement team within Supply Chain Research. She advises Chief Procurement Officers and Procurement Technology Leaders on digital transformation initiatives in procurement. This includes helping define and identify technologies across the source-to-pay process and create procurement technology strategy. She helps clients understand the market landscape, prioritize investments, evaluate vendors and determine best-fit, negotiate contracts, and deploy best practices across a variety of market segments including Source-to-Contract (S2C) (spend analysis, supplier management, e-sourcing, and contract life cycle management) and Procure-to-Pay technologies.

At Envision 2025, Sommers will take the stage to explore how CLM is the strategic bridge between procurement, legal, and business operations. Her session will examine how digital transformation is reshaping supplier management, risk evaluation, and performance optimization across the enterprise.

In addition to the keynotes, attendees will have access to a dual-track agenda—tailored to both operational admins and strategic business users. The program includes:

Hands-on masterclasses and certification exams

Technical deep-dives and product workshops

Customer-led panels focused on real-world success

The return of the highly coveted Solution Lounge and Stars of CLM awards ceremony

A live product keynote featuring Malbek CEO Hemanth Puttaswamy and VP, Product Ben Willis

“We’re not just hosting a conference—we’re curating an experience unlike anything the CLM space has seen,” said Ed Breault, Chief Marketing Officer at Malbek. “At Envision 2025, we’re helping our community step away from daily chaos and reconnect with the bigger picture. It’s where innovation meets clarity, and where our users find alignment with their tools, teams, and long-term goals.”

Hosted on a 1,300-acre desert estate, the Boulders Resort & Spa offers a setting designed to inspire deep thinking, creativity, and connection. Envision 2025 will feature wellness experiences, nature walks, and interactive networking opportunities that allow attendees to unplug from distractions and engage fully with their peers and purpose.

Register and learn more about the event here: https://envision.malbek.io.





About Malbek

Malbek is at the forefront of the digital contracting revolution. With continuous innovation, a well-integrated solution, and the latest in AI technology across the platform, they continue to increase efficiency and help drive meaningful impact to organizations across the globe. With their customer-centric approach, it's no wonder they maintain a 120% customer retention rate and 96% customer satisfaction rating. Malbek continues to make waves and disrupt traditional CLM technologies with its ease of use, robust workflows, and highly configurable platform. Learn more at www.malbek.io.





