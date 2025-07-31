Total voting rights

 | Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

31 July 2025

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market that, as at 31 July 2025, there were 372,385,387 Ordinary shares of 1p in issue carrying one vote each.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 372,385,387.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management
Abbe Martineau		aimvct@canaccord.com
+44 20 7523 4525


LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        


