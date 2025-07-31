Mortgage Rates Inch Down

MCLEAN, Va., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey ® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.72%.

“The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage showed little movement, remaining within the same narrow range for the fourth consecutive week,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Continued economic growth, along with moderating house prices and rising inventory, bodes well for buyers and sellers alike.”

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.72% as of July 31, 2025, down slightly from last week when it averaged 6.74%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.73%.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

