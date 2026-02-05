Mortgage Rates Continue to Show Stability, Hovering Near 6%

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey ® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.11%.

“For the last several weeks, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has remained at its lowest level in years,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “The combination of improving affordability and availability of homes to purchase is a positive sign for buyers and sellers heading into the spring home sales season.”

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.11% as of February 5, 2026, up slightly from last week when it averaged 6.10%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.89%.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

