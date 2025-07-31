Boulder Housing Partners receives funding from Colorado Department of Early Childhood (CDEC) through Parent Possible to launch evidence-based HIPPY program for local families

BOULDER, Colo., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boulder Housing Partners (BHP) today announced it has been awarded $205,000 from the Colorado Department of Early Childhood (CDEC), administered through Parent Possible, to implement the Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters (HIPPY) program. This evidence-based home visiting program is designed to empower parents as their children’s first and most important teachers, fostering early literacy and school readiness for families within BHP communities.

"Boulder Housing Partners is deeply committed to providing opportunities for our residents to thrive. The HIPPY program is a critical component of these efforts, specifically aimed at helping families flourish and strengthening our support for children aged 2-5," said Karin Stayton, director of Resident Services at Boulder Housing Partners. "This funding to bring HIPPY to our communities is a significant step forward in ensuring our youngest residents have a strong start. We are excited to offer this proven model that supports parents in fostering their children's educational journey right from the beginning, aligning perfectly with our mission to create vibrant and supportive communities."

Parent Possible is a Colorado-based non-profit organization dedicated to supporting parents and caregivers through high-quality, evidence-based home visiting programs. HIPPY is one of its flagship initiatives, with a demonstrated track record of improving child outcomes and strengthening families.

"BHP’s established presence and deep understanding of the families they serve make them an ideal partner,” said Brian Conly, executive director of Parent Possible. “Evidence shows investing in early childhood development through programs like HIPPY yields long-term benefits for children, families and entire communities. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this program will have in Boulder."

The HIPPY program at Boulder Housing Partners will begin serving 26 families this fall. While open to all BHP households, the program will focus on serving families the Bringing School Home program who live in BHP’s deeply affordable housing communities. Trained home visitors will work with participating families, providing weekly in-home sessions that include role-playing educational activities and providing books and materials. The program also offers group meetings, connecting parents with a network of support and additional community resources.

Key Benefits of the HIPPY Program:

Children enter kindergarten better prepared with essential literacy, numeracy and social-emotional skills. Empowered Parents: Parents gain confidence and skills as their child's primary educator.

Parents gain confidence and skills as their child's primary educator. Strengthened Parent-Child Relationships: The program encourages positive interaction and bonding through learning activities.

The program encourages positive interaction and bonding through learning activities. Increased Parental Involvement: HIPPY fosters greater engagement in children's education and community life.





Families interested in learning more about the HIPPY program and eligibility are encouraged to email "Bringing School Home" at BSH@boulderhousing.org.

About Boulder Housing Partners: Boulder Housing Partners (BHP) is the housing authority for the City of Boulder. BHP’s mission is to provide quality, affordable housing, inspire vibrant communities, and create the opportunity for change in people’s lives. BHP builds, owns, and manages a diverse portfolio of 2,000 housing options and provides supportive services to help residents achieve stability and self-sufficiency. Learn more at https://boulderhousing.org/

About Parent Possible: Parent Possible promotes and delivers high-quality, evidence-based home visiting services to ensure that all Colorado children, regardless of circumstance, are ready to succeed in school and in life. Parent Possible supports a network of partner organizations across the state to implement proven programs like HIPPY, fostering strong families and healthy child development. Learn more at https://parentpossible.org/hippy/

