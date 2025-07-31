Presentation Reveals Details on Potential Starlink “Super-IPO” Announcement Predicted August 13

Baltimore, MD, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A released presentation suggests Elon Musk’s Starlink could be preparing for what some are calling a “Super-IPO” with an announcement expected as soon as August 13, 2025.

In the presentation, tech entrepreneur James Altucher outlines what he describes as “a trillion-dollar technological revolution” that he believes “could have a far bigger impact on the world than any other technology [Elon Musk] has created before.”

Three “Smoking Guns” Point to A Potential Announcement

According to the presentation, Altucher highlights three pieces of evidence that Starlink is preparing for a public announcement:

Elon Musk Statement:

In a previous public comment, Musk confirmed plans to take Starlink public when its cash flow became predictable. Altucher notes that the company has “officially crossed that milestone”

In a previous public comment, Musk confirmed plans to take Starlink public when its cash flow became predictable. Altucher notes that the company has “officially crossed that milestone” Financial Motivation:

“What Musk really needs is another publicly traded company that would allow him to unlock some of his wealth and take the pressure off Tesla,” the presentation states, citing Barron’s coverage

“What Musk really needs is another publicly traded company that would allow him to unlock some of his wealth and take the pressure off Tesla,” the presentation states, citing Barron’s coverage Corporate Spinoff:

Bloomberg reported that “SpaceX is discussing an initial public offering for its fast-growing Starlink satellite business as soon as late 2024… in a bid to capitalize on robust demand for communications via space”





Altucher argues these moves combined with “a major industry conference scheduled for August 13, 2025” make the date a likely venue for what he calls a “historic announcement”

The Technology Behind the Headlines

The presentation describes Starlink as a radical reinvention of internet access, delivering “fast, reliable, unlimited internet through the air… directly to your device.” .Altucher claims the technology “could cripple the trillion-dollar telecom industry over time” while connecting “billions of previously un-connected people” to the web.

Why This Matters

“Fifty years from now, people may remember it as one of the greatest innovations of the 21st century,” Altucher says in the presentation. “An innovation which could be bigger than Tesla or anything else Elon has done before.”

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a tech entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and Wall Street Journal bestselling author. He has been recognized as “one of the best venture capitalists, angel investors, and tech entrepreneurs in the world.” Altucher has built a career spotting transformative technology trends early and has been featured in publications such as CNBC. He is the founder of Altucher’s Investment Network and host of The James Altucher Show podcast, which has been downloaded more than 40 million times.