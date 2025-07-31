Global Trading Card Games Market Set to Soar with Fresh Innovations and Digital Upgrades

Boston, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Global Trading Card Games Market” is expected to reach $11.8 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of 7.4% for the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report provides an overview of the global trading card games (TCG) market, highlighting major distribution channels like hobby stores, mass retailers, and online platforms. It explores the different game genres and accessories that influence consumer interest and behavior. The study includes regional insights across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions, and examines market drivers, challenges, and trends. It also reviews major companies and their product offerings in the TCG industry.

This report is particularly relevant today as the TCG market is experiencing strong growth driven by innovation and increasing consumer interest. Frequent new card releases, premium pricing of advanced packs, and the wide appeal of various game types across age groups are fueling this momentum. Staying informed about these trends is crucial for stakeholders to seize emerging opportunities and remain competitive in this dynamic industry.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Ongoing Trend of New Card Releases: Frequent card set releases keep the game dynamic and exciting, encouraging players to stay engaged and continuously invest in new content. This strategy helps maintain interest and drives consistent sales.

High Prices of Advanced TCG Packs: Premium packs with rare or powerful cards are priced higher, appealing to collectors and competitive players. These high-value items boost revenue and create a sense of exclusivity in the market.

Broad Age Appeal Through Diverse Game Types: TCGs attract a wide range of age groups by offering various play styles from casual fun for kids to strategic depth for adults, ensuring a broad and loyal customer base.

Digital Integration and Hybrid Models: The blend of physical cards with digital platforms enhances accessibility and gameplay. Online versions, apps, and augmented reality (AR) features expand the audience and offer new ways to engage with the game.

Expansion into Emerging Markets: As gaming culture grows globally, TCG companies are tapping into emerging regions, introducing their products to new audiences and increasing global market share.

Development of E-sports and Competitive Play: Organized tournaments and online competitions have turned TCGs into spectator events, attracting serious players and fans, and boosting visibility and community engagement.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $7.8 billion Market size forecast $11.8 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.4% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Distribution Channel, Product Category, Game Genre, and Region Regions covered North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East and Africa) Countries covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, China, Japan Market drivers Ongoing trend of new card releases.

High prices of advanced TCG packs.

Broad age appeal through diverse game types.

Digital integration and hybrid models.

Expansion into emerging markets.

Development of e-sports and competitive play.

Interesting facts:

Fantasy Leads the Market: In 2024, the fantasy genre accounted for 78.3% of the total market. Its popularity comes from strong fan engagement, rich world-building, and a steady demand for immersive stories. This genre is expected to keep growing at a rate of 7.6% each year, thanks to new fantasy franchises, more cross-media projects, and its rising appeal among younger audiences.

North America Dominates the Market: North America held the biggest market share in 2024, at 43.5%. This is due to its strong gaming culture, wide retail network, and a profusion of active players and collectors. Major companies like Hasbro, The Pokémon Company, and Konami are based here, and the region is seeing growing interest in esports, organized play events, and digital trading card game (TCG) platforms.

Tech is Changing the Game: New technologies like AR, near-field communication (NFC), and blockchain are reshaping the TCG market. They are making games more interactive, connecting physical and digital play, and allowing secure ownership and trading of cards.

Emerging startups:

Horizon Blockchain Games

Equinox

Tekora

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global market for TCG was valued at $7.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $11.8 billion by the end of 2030.

Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

The key factors driving the market include the ongoing trend of new card releases, high prices of advanced TCG packs, and broad age appeal through diverse game types., etc.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

Distribution channel.

Game genre.

Product category.

Which distribution channel segment will be dominant through 2030?

Specialty and hobby stores are the dominant the distribution channels through 2030, driven by their role in building dedicated gaming communities, hosting in-store events, and offering exclusive product lines. These stores continue to be the primary retail channels for collectors and competitive players due to their focused product offerings and knowledgeable staff.

Which region has the highest market share?

North America holds the highest share of the global market due to an established hobby gaming culture, strong retail presence, and a large base of active players and collectors.

Market leaders include:

AMIGO GAMES

BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.

BROCCOLI

BUSHIROAD INC.

CRYPTOZOIC ENTERTAINMENT

CYGAMES INC.

FANTASY FLIGHT PUBLISHING INC.

FUNKO

HASBRO

KONAMI

PANINI S.P.A.

POKÉMON

SQUARE ENIX

TOMY CO. LTD.

