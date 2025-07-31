Gray Media Names Eric Walters as General Manager of KNOE and KAQY in Monroe, Louisiana

ATLANTA, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media has named Eric Walters as the next General Manager of KNOE and KAQY-LD, Gray’s CBS and ABC affiliates in Monroe, Louisiana, effective September 1, 2025.

Eric is currently General Manager of KMVT (CBS) and KSVT-LD (FOX) in Twin Falls, Idaho. During his tenure, he worked with station leaders to grow ratings in all newscasts and to significantly increase digital content across all platforms.

Eric previously served as the News Director of Gray’s WDBJ (CBS) and WZBJ-LD (MyNetwork) in Roanoke, Virginia. Under his leadership, WDBJ grew ratings across all platforms, won back-to-back Edward R Murrow awards, and launched several newscasts, including a weekly Spanish language digital newscast.

Before joining Gray in 2020, Eric served as the news director for CBS affiliate WBTW in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. In 2019, the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas named him News Director of the Year. Eric holds a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

