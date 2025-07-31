Looking for the key that unlocks an adventure of a lifetime?

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandman Hotel Group is excited to share the details of how its valued guests could be awarded The Key to Canada, winning an amazing 25 years of coast-to-coast adventures for free.

100% Canadian family-owned and operated, Sandman Hotel Group has been operating for more than 50 years, having opened its first property in Smithers, British Columbia, in 1967. Now with 60 destinations nationally, the beloved hotel brand is recognized for showcasing the very best of Canadian hospitality. Recognizing that more Canadians are choosing to stay, visit, and support locally owned businesses, the team at Sandman Hotel Group wants to treat one of their lucky guests to a lifetime of trips, creating cherished memories along the way.





Collaborating with local Vancouver Island artisan, JMP Flow & Design, Sandman Hotel Group worked closely with its agency partner, Full Punch, to create a one-of-a-kind room key that embodies not only the beauty of the Canadian landscape but also pays homage to our nation’s identity. The result? A beautifully handcrafted maple wood key, that at its heart, has a ‘maple’ resin centre in the shape of our country’s most treasured symbol. The lucky recipient of this key will not only have the privilege of owning this unique piece but also be able to use it to book their next 25 years of trips for free, ensuring their Canadian vacation never has to end.

We created The Key to Canada contest not just as an incredible prize opportunity, but as a celebration of Canadian spirit, craftsmanship, and community,” says Fiona McFaul, VP of Marketing, Sandman Hotel Group. “As a proudly Canadian brand, we’re honoured to recognize and reward guests who continue to explore and support homegrown experiences. This contest is a tribute to the beauty of Canada and the enduring loyalty of those who travel it with us.”







To be eligible for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, guests need to book directly online and stay at any Sandman in Canada before September 2, 2025. Upon check out, guests will immediately be entered into a draw for a chance to win the Grand Prize of one week (7 nights) of stays at any Sandman or Sandman Signature in Canada each year for the next 25 years.

For full information on this incredible prize, please visit https://www.sandmanhotels.com/key-to-canada.

