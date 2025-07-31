Synergy CHC Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings and Conference Call Information

WESTBROOK, Maine, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) (“Synergy” or the “Company”), a fast-growing consumer health and wellness company, announced today that it plans to release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Thursday, August 14, 2025, before the open of market trading.

In conjunction with reporting second quarter 2025 results, Synergy will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Jack Ross, and the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Jaime Fickett. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Synergy’s website. To access the call by phone, please register here and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. is a provider of consumer health and wellness products. Its brand portfolio includes two flagship names: FOCUSfactor, a clinically studied brain health supplement shown to improve memory, concentration, and focus; and Flat Tummy, a lifestyle brand offering nutritional solutions designed to support women's wellness and weight management goals.