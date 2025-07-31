Healthcare Realty Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

  • GAAP Net loss of $(0.45) per share, NAREIT FFO of $0.34 per share, Normalized FFO of $0.41 per share, and FAD of $115.4 million (payout ratio of 96%).
  • Improved same store operating metrics including cash NOI growth of +5.1%, a 40 bps sequential increase in occupancy to 90%, margin of 64.3%, 83% tenant retention, and +3.3% cash leasing spreads.
  • Increased Normalized FFO per share guidance $0.01 at the midpoint to $1.57 - $1.61 and increased Same Store Cash NOI growth by +25 bps to 3.25% - 4.00%.
  • Second quarter new and renewal lease executions totaled 1.5 million square feet including 452,000 square feet of new lease executions.
  • During the second quarter and through July, completed sales of $182.4 million of assets through 9 separate transactions.
    • YTD sales total $210.5 million at a blended 6.2% cap rate
    • An additional $700 million of sales are under contract or LOI
  • Run-rate Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 6.0x; anticipated to be between 5.4x and 5.7x by year end
  • Received strong support from our lender relationships to extend bank facilities:
    • Extended $1.5 billion revolver to mature in July 2030 (inclusive of extension options)
    • Added 1 to 2 years of additional extension options on outstanding term loans
  • Announced a series of leadership and corporate governance changes:
    • Peter Scott joined as President and CEO on April 15th and as a director on May 20th
    • Board reduced from 12 to 7 members
    • Commenced a platform restructuring to drive improved results
    • Julie Wilson, EVP - Chief Administrative Officer, to depart the organization by year-end
  • Published a Strategic Plan highlighting the decisive actions being taken by new leadership to maximize value for shareholders.
  • Board unanimously approved a common stock dividend in the amount of $0.24 per share.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

 THREE MONTHS ENDED
 JUNE 30, 2025JUNE 30, 2024
(in thousands, except per share amounts)AMOUNTPER SHAREAMOUNTPER SHARE
GAAP Net loss$(157,851)$(0.45)$(143,780)$(0.39)
NAREIT FFO, diluted$120,371 $0.34 $123,797 $0.33 
Normalized FFO, diluted$143,736 $0.41 $143,500 $0.38 
             

LEASING ACTIVITY

During the second quarter, the Company executed 341 new and renewal leases for 1.5 million square feet.

  • Weighted average lease term of 5.3 years with an average annual escalator of 3.2%.
  • Health system leasing made up approximately 33% of our signed lease volume in the quarter.

Key leasing highlights:

  • Houston, TX. 24,000 square foot new lease at our on-campus redevelopment in Houston with CLS Health, a premier multi-specialty group aligned with HCA's North Cypress hospital.
  • Orange County, CA. 23,000 square foot new lease with UC Irvine Health. UC Irvine Health recently purchased the adjacent hospital from Tenet and is investing in the growth of the campus.
  • Houston, TX. 42,000 square foot renewal in Houston with Texas Children's Pediatrics.

DISPOSITION PROGRESS

During the second quarter and through July, the Company completed asset sales of $182.4 million through nine separate transactions. A summary of the significant completed transactions is as follows:

  • Yakima, WA. Completed strategic market exit of the Yakima, WA MSA with the $31 million sale of two single-tenant MOBs to the affiliated health system. The sale achieved top of market pricing while avoiding costly tenant improvement allowances associated with a master lease renewal.
  • Houston, TX. Disposed of a land parcel for $10.5 million previously intended for future development. The property was sold to the affiliated health system and was in a submarket where the Company owns no other properties.
  • South Bend, IN. Completed its strategic market exit of the South Bend, IN MSA with the $43.1 million sale of a consistently under-occupied MOB to the affiliated health system.
  • Milwaukee, WI. Disposed of two single-tenant, off-campus MOBs to a private market purchaser for $42 million. The Company achieved attractive disposition economics while partially exiting this noncore market.
  • New York, NY. Targeted sale of an under-occupied property with a short ground lease term to the affiliated health system for $25 million. The Company was able to harvest maximum value for a noncore asset.
  • Naples, FL.   Disposed of its only asset in the Naples, FL MSA with the $19.3 million sale of this off-campus, unaffiliated property to a private market purchaser.

BALANCE SHEET

Debt paydown from asset sales has decreased run-rate Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA to 6.0x. By year-end, Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between 5.4x - 5.7x. Through July and inclusive of asset sales, the Company has approximately $1.2 billion of liquidity.

On July 25th, the Company entered into an extension of its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility, which extended the maturity to 2030 (inclusive of two 6-month extension options). As part of this process, the Company also received additional extension options on all its outstanding term loans. With these new extension options, the Company will have no term loan maturities in 2026 and has reduced its debt maturing through the end of 2026 from $1.5 billion to $600 million.

STRATEGIC PLAN PRESENTATION

A Strategic Plan presentation is posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.healthcarerealty.com. Clear and purposeful changes are underway at the Company to improve operational performance, optimize the portfolio, and re-establish credibility. The successful implementation of the Strategic Plan will reposition the Company for accretive long-term growth and value creation to maximize shareholder value.

LEADERSHIP UPDATE

During the second quarter, the Company commenced a platform restructuring to drive meaningful cost savings and promote incremental accountability at the asset level between the operations and leasing teams. As part of this restructuring, the Company hired two proven industry veterans to spearhead the newly created asset management platform: Tony Acevedo (SVP – Asset Management) and Glenn Preston (SVP – Asset Management). Tony and Glenn have 16 years and 25 years of Outpatient Medical operating experience, respectively. They will each report up to our COO, Rob Hull.

After a 24-year career at Healthcare Realty, Julie Wilson (EVP – Chief Administrative Officer) will be departing the organization at year-end. In addition, there are various other senior leadership positions impacted by the restructuring that will result in additional departures during 2025.

“We have some exciting changes happening at Healthcare Realty aimed at improving performance. I look forward to working closely with Tony and Glenn as we shift towards an operations-centric model,” commented Peter Scott, President and CEO. “I would also like to express a heartfelt thanks to Julie and all the departing officers. They all played vital roles in the growth of the organization, and we wish them the best in their future endeavors.”

DIVIDEND

The Board unanimously approved a common stock dividend in the amount of $0.24 per share to be paid on August 28, 2025, to Class A common stockholders of record on August 14, 2025. Additionally, the eligible holders of operating partnership units will receive a distribution of $0.24 per unit, equivalent to the Company's Class A common stock dividend.

The right-sized dividend is a 23% reduction from the prior level and immediately reduces the FAD payout ratio to approximately 80%. The key drivers of the right-sized dividend are: (i) mitigating refinancing risk on near-term bonds; (ii) achieving $100 million of annual incremental retained earnings to fund significant return-on-capital investments in the existing portfolio; and (iii) maximizing go-forward earnings potential.

GUIDANCE

  • The Company increased its Normalized FFO per share and Same Store Cash NOI growth guidance, as outlined below, as well as updated the guidance provided on page 30 of the Supplemental Information:
 EXPECTED 2025  
 PRIORCURRENTACTUAL
 LOWHIGHLOW
 HIGH
 2Q 2025
 YTD
 
Earnings per share$(0.28)$(0.20)$(0.78)$(0.73)$(0.45)$(0.58)
NAREIT FFO per share$1.44 $1.48 $1.42 $1.46 $0.34 $0.69 
Normalized FFO per share$1.56 $1.60 $1.57 $1.61 $0.41 $0.80 
Same Store Cash NOI growth 3.00% 3.75% 3.25% 4.00% 5.1% 3.9%
                   

The 2025 annual guidance range reflects the Company's view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels, interest rates, and operating and general and administrative expenses. The Company's guidance does not contemplate impacts from gains or losses from dispositions, potential impairments, or debt extinguishment costs, if any. There can be no assurance that the Company's actual results will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company's expectations may change.

FINANCIAL REPORTING

In the second quarter, the Company began utilizing the Carrying Value of its debt in the calculation of Net Debt for purposes of reporting leverage metrics. For the second quarter, the result of this change was an approximate 0.25x reduction in Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA.

The Company has also started excluding Leasing Commissions related to first generation leases from Maintenance Capital for its calculation of FAD. Prior to this change, first generation Leasing Commissions were included in Maintenance Capital. Based on historical data, the Company would expect this to be an approximate $5-10 million annual decrease in Maintenance Capital depending on leasing activity. The Company's 2Q 2025 payout ratio would still have been below 100% without this reporting change.

These changes are intended to conform the Company's reporting with market norms.

EARNINGS CALL

On Friday, August 1, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Healthcare Realty Trust has scheduled a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends.

Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties at https://investors.healthcarerealty.com/corporate-profile/webcasts under the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same address.

  • Live Conference Call Access Details:
    • Domestic Dial-In Number: +1 800-715-9871 access code 4950066;
    • All Other Locations: +1 646-307-1963 access code 4950066.
  • Replay Information:
    • Domestic Dial-In Number: +1 800-770-2030 access code 4950066;
    • All Other Locations: +1 609-800-9909 access code 4950066.

ABOUT HEALTHCARE REALTY

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is the largest, pure-play owner, operator and developer of medical outpatient buildings in the United States.

Additional information regarding the Company, including this quarter's operations, can be found at www.healthcarerealty.com. In addition to the historical information contained within, this press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “target,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “continue,” “should,” “could," "budget" and other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the following: the Company’s expected results may not be achieved; risks related to future opportunities and plans for the Company, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results of the Company; pandemics or other health crises; increases in interest rates; the availability and cost of capital at expected rates; competition for quality assets; negative developments in the operating results or financial condition of the Company's tenants, including, but not limited to, their ability to pay rent; the Company's ability to reposition or sell facilities with profitable results; the Company's ability to release space at similar rates as vacancies occur; the Company's ability to renew expiring leases; government regulations affecting tenants' Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates and operational requirements; unanticipated difficulties and/or expenditures relating to future acquisitions and developments; changes in rules or practices governing the Company's financial reporting; the Company may be required under purchase options to sell properties and may not be able to reinvest the proceeds from such sales at rates of return equal to the return received on the properties sold; uninsured or underinsured losses related to casualty or liability; the incurrence of impairment charges on its real estate properties or other assets; other legal and operational matters; and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including those described from time to time under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings and reports with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Moreover, other risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware may also affect the Company's forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements made in this communication are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements, even if they are subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made, except as required by law. Stockholders and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in the Company’s filings and reports, including, without limitation, estimates and projections regarding the performance of development projects the Company is pursuing. For a detailed discussion of the Company’s risk factors, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC, including this report and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Consolidated Balance Sheets
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA


ASSETS     
 2Q 2025
 1Q 2025
 4Q 2024
 3Q 2024
 2Q 2024
 
Real estate properties     
Land$1,105,231 $1,134,635 $1,143,468 $1,195,116 $1,287,532 
Buildings and improvements 9,199,089  9,729,912  9,707,066  10,074,504  10,436,218 
Lease intangibles 567,244  631,864  664,867  718,343  764,730 
Personal property 6,944  9,938  9,909  9,246  12,501 
Investment in financing receivables, net 124,134  123,813  123,671  123,045  122,413 
Financing lease right-of-use assets 76,574  76,958  77,343  77,728  81,401 
Construction in progress 40,421  35,101  31,978  125,944  97,732 
Land held for development 49,110  52,408  52,408  52,408  59,871 
Total real estate investments 11,168,747  11,794,629  11,810,710  12,376,334  12,862,398 
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (2,494,169) (2,583,819) (2,483,656) (2,478,544) (2,427,709)
Total real estate investments, net 8,674,578  9,210,810  9,327,054  9,897,790  10,434,689 
Cash and cash equivalents 1 25,507  25,722  68,916  22,801  137,773 
Assets held for sale, net 358,207  6,635  12,897  156,218  34,530 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 243,910  259,764  261,438  259,013  261,976 
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 463,430  470,418  473,122  417,084  374,841 
Other assets, net and goodwill 469,940  522,920  507,496  491,679  559,818 
Total assets$10,235,572 $10,496,269 $10,650,923 $11,244,585 $11,803,627 
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
 2Q 2025
 1Q 2025
 4Q 2024
 3Q 2024
 2Q 2024
 
Liabilities     
Notes and bonds payable$4,694,391 $4,732,618 $4,662,771 $4,957,796 $5,148,153 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 194,076  144,855  222,510  197,428  195,884 
Liabilities of properties held for sale 30,278  422  1,283  7,919  1,805 
Operating lease liabilities 203,678  224,117  224,499  229,925  230,601 
Financing lease liabilities 73,019  72,585  72,346  71,887  75,199 
Other liabilities 158,704  174,830  161,640  180,283  177,293 
Total liabilities 5,354,146  5,349,427  5,345,049  5,645,238  5,828,935 
      
Redeemable non-controlling interests 4,332  4,627  4,778  3,875  3,875 
      
Stockholders' equity     
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000 shares authorized          
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized 3,516  3,510  3,505  3,558  3,643 
Additional paid-in capital 9,129,338  9,121,269  9,118,229  9,198,004  9,340,028 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (9,185) (7,206) (1,168) (16,963) 6,986 
Cumulative net income attributable to common stockholders 171,585  329,436  374,309  481,155  574,178 
Cumulative dividends (4,477,940) (4,368,739) (4,260,014) (4,150,328) (4,037,693)
Total stockholders' equity 4,817,314  5,078,270  5,234,861  5,515,426  5,887,142 
Non-controlling interest 59,780  63,945  66,235  80,046  83,675 
Total equity 4,877,094  5,142,215  5,301,096  5,595,472  5,970,817 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$10,235,572 $10,496,269 $10,650,923 $11,244,585 $11,803,627 
  1. 2Q 2024 cash and cash equivalents include $96.0 million of proceeds held in a cash escrow account from a portfolio disposition that closed on June 28, 2024, and was received by the Company on July 1, 2024.
 
Consolidated Statements of Income
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA


      
 2Q 2025
 1Q 2025
 4Q 2024
 3Q 2024
 2Q 2024
 
Revenues     
Rental income 1$287,070 $288,857 $300,065 $306,499 $308,135 
Interest income 3,449  3,731  4,076  3,904  3,865 
Other operating 6,983  6,389  5,625  5,020  4,322 
  297,502  298,977  309,766  315,423  316,322 
Expenses     
Property operating 109,924  114,963  114,415  120,232  117,719 
General and administrative 23,482  13,530  34,208  20,124  14,002 
Normalizing items 2 (10,302) (502) (22,991) (6,861)  
Normalized general and administrative 13,180  13,028  11,217  13,263  14,002 
Transaction costs 593  1,011  1,577  719  431 
Depreciation and amortization 147,749  150,969  160,330  163,226  173,477 
  281,748  280,473  310,530  304,301  305,629 
Other income (expense)     
Interest expense before merger-related fair value (42,766) (44,366) (47,951) (50,465) (52,393)
Merger-related fair value adjustment (10,580) (10,446) (10,314) (10,184) (10,064)
Interest expense (53,346) (54,812) (58,265) (60,649) (62,457)
Gain on sales of real estate properties and other assets 20,004  2,904  32,082  39,310  38,338 
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (237)    
Impairment of real estate assets and credit loss reserves (142,348) (12,081) (81,098) (84,394) (132,118)
Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 158  1  224  208  (146)
Interest and other income (expense), net (366) 95  (154) (132) (248)
  (175,898) (63,893) (107,448) (105,657) (156,631)
Net loss$(160,144)$(45,389)$(108,212)$(94,535)$(145,938)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 2,293  516  1,366  1,512  2,158 
Net loss attributable to common stockholders$(157,851)$(44,873)$(106,846)$(93,023)$(143,780)
      
      
Basic earnings per common share$(0.45)$(0.13)$(0.31)$(0.26)$(0.39)
Diluted earnings per common share$(0.45)$(0.13)$(0.31)$(0.26)$(0.39)
      
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 349,628  349,539  351,560  358,960  372,477 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 3 349,628  349,539  351,560  358,960  372,477 
  1. In 4Q 2024, rental income was reduced by $0.7 million for Prospect Medical revenue reserves. In 2Q 2024, rental income was reduced by $3.0 million for Steward Health revenue reserves.
  2. Normalizing items primarily include restructuring, severance-related costs and non-routine advisory fees associated with shareholder engagement.
  3. Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss exists, as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount. As a result, the outstanding limited partnership units in the Company's operating partnership ("OP"), totaling 4,161,628 units were not included.
 
Reconciliation of FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD 1,2,3
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA


      
 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 
Net loss attributable to common stockholders$(157,851)$(44,873)$(106,846)$(93,023)$(143,780)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders/diluted share 3$(0.45)$(0.13)$(0.31)$(0.26)$(0.39)
      
Gain on sales of real estate assets (20,004) (2,904) (32,082) (39,148) (33,431)
Impairments of real estate assets 140,877  10,145  75,423  37,632  120,917 
Real estate depreciation and amortization 152,936  155,288  164,656  167,821  177,350 
Non-controlling loss from operating partnership units (2,293) (599) (1,422) (1,372) (2,077)
Unconsolidated JV depreciation and amortization 6,706  6,717  5,913  5,378  4,818 
FFO adjustments$278,222 $168,647 $212,488 $170,311 $267,577 
FFO adjustments per common share - diluted$0.79 $0.48 $0.60 $0.47 $0.71 
FFO$120,371 $123,774 $105,642 $77,288 $123,797 
FFO per common share - diluted$0.34 $0.35 $0.30 $0.21 $0.33 
      
Transaction costs 593  1,011  1,577  719  431 
Lease intangible amortization (222) (228) (2,348) (10) 129 
Non-routine legal costs/forfeited earnest money received 478  77  306  306  465 
Debt financing costs     237     
Restructuring and severance-related charges 10,302  502  22,991  6,861   
Credit losses and gains (losses) on other assets, net 4 1,471  1,936  4,582  46,600  8,525 
Merger-related fair value adjustment 10,580  10,446  10,314  10,184  10,064 
Unconsolidated JV normalizing items 5 163  204  113  101  89 
Normalized FFO adjustments$23,365 $13,948 $37,772 $64,761 $19,703 
Normalized FFO adjustments per common share - diluted$0.07 $0.04 $0.11 $0.18 $0.05 
Normalized FFO$143,736 $137,722 $143,414 $142,049 $143,500 
Normalized FFO per common share - diluted$0.41 $0.39 $0.40 $0.39 $0.38 
      
Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 207  222  404  276  313 
Non-cash interest amortization, net 6 1,130  1,217  1,239  1,319  1,267 
Rent reserves, net 7 130  94  (369) (27) 1,261 
Straight-line rent income, net (7,045) (6,844) (7,051) (5,771) (6,799)
Stock-based compensation 3,887  3,028  3,028  4,064  3,383 
Unconsolidated JV non-cash items 8 (356) (253) (277) (376) (148)
Normalized FFO adjusted for non-cash items$141,689 $135,186 $140,388 $141,534 $142,777 
2nd generation TI (12,036) (14,885) (20,003) (16,951) (12,287)
Leasing commissions paid (5,187) (11,394) (11,957) (10,266) (10,012)
Building capital (9,112) (6,687) (8,347) (7,389) (12,835)
Total maintenance capex$(26,335)$(32,966)$(40,307)$(34,606)$(35,134)
FAD$115,354 $102,220 $100,081 $106,928 $107,643 
Quarterly dividends and OP distributions$110,486 $109,840 $110,808 $113,770 $118,627 
FFO wtd avg common shares outstanding - diluted 9 354,078  353,522  355,874  363,370  376,556 
  1. Funds from operations (“FFO”) and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as “net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.”
  2. FFO, Normalized FFO and Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should not be considered alternatives to net income attributable to common stockholders as indicators of the Company's operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow as measures of liquidity.
  3. Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss exists, as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount.
  4. 2Q2025 represents $1.5 million of credit loss reserves. 1Q 2025 represents a $1.9 million loss on other assets. 4Q 2024 includes $1.6 million of credit loss reserves, net of recoveries and a $4.1 million loss on other assets. These amounts were partially offset by a $1.1 million recovery of prior-period Steward Health straight-line rent for leases assumed. 3Q 2024 includes $46.8 million of credit loss reserves and $0.2 million gain on other assets. 2Q 2024 includes $11.2 million of credit loss reserves and $2.2 million write-off of prior period Steward Health straight-line rent, offset by $4.9 million gain on other assets.
  5. Includes the Company's proportionate share of normalizing items related to unconsolidated joint ventures such as lease intangibles and acquisition and pursuit costs.
  6. Includes the amortization of deferred financing costs, discounts and premiums, and non-cash financing receivable amortization.
  7. 2Q 2024 includes $0.8 million related to the Steward Health revenue reserve for March.
  8. Includes the Company's proportionate share of straight-line rent, net and rent reserves, net related to unconsolidated joint ventures.
  9. The Company utilizes the treasury stock method, which includes the dilutive effect of nonvested share-based awards outstanding of 287,797 for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Also includes the diluted impact of 4,161,628 OP units outstanding.
 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA - UNAUDITED
 

Management considers funds from operations ("FFO"), FFO per share, normalized FFO, normalized FFO per share, and funds available for distribution ("FAD") to be useful non-GAAP measures of the Company's operating performance. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that purports to measure historical financial performance, financial position or cash flows, but excludes or includes amounts that would not be so adjusted in the most comparable measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below are descriptions of the non-GAAP financial measures management considers relevant to the Company's business and useful to investors.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein are not necessarily identical to those presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as indicators of the Company's financial performance, or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of the Company's liquidity, nor are these measures necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company's needs.

FFO and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (“NAREIT”). NAREIT defines FFO as “net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.” The Company defines Normalized FFO as FFO excluding acquisition-related expenses, lease intangible amortization and other normalizing items that are unusual and infrequent in nature. FAD is presented by adding to Normalized FFO non-real estate depreciation and amortization, deferred financing fees amortization, share-based compensation expense and rent reserves, net; and subtracting maintenance capital expenditures, including second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions paid and straight-line rent income, net of expense. The Company's definition of these terms may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as they may have different methodologies for computing these amounts. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should be reviewed in connection with GAAP financial measures.

Management believes FFO, FFO per share, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per share, and FAD provide an understanding of the operating performance of the Company’s properties without giving effect to certain significant non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization expense. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions. The Company believes that by excluding the effect of depreciation, amortization, gains or losses from sales of real estate, and other normalizing items that are unusual and infrequent, FFO, FFO per share, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per share and FAD can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods. The Company reports these measures because they have been observed by management to be the predominant measures used by the REIT industry and by industry analysts to evaluate REITs and because these measures are consistently reported, discussed, and compared by research analysts in their notes and publications about REITs.

Cash NOI and Same Store Cash NOI are key performance indicators. Management considers these to be supplemental measures that allow investors, analysts and Company management to measure unlevered property-level operating results. The Company defines Cash NOI as rental income plus interest from financing receivables less property operating expenses. Cash NOI excludes non-cash items such as above and below market lease intangibles, straight-line rent, lease inducements, lease termination fees, financing receivable amortization, tenant improvement amortization and leasing commission amortization. Cash NOI is historical and not necessarily indicative of future results.

Same Store Cash NOI compares Cash NOI for stabilized properties. Stabilized properties are properties that have been included in operations for the duration of the year-over-year comparison period presented. Accordingly, stabilized properties exclude properties that were recently acquired or disposed of, properties classified as held for sale, properties undergoing redevelopment, and newly redeveloped or developed properties.

The Company utilizes the redevelopment classification for properties where management has approved a change in strategic direction through the application of additional resources, including an amount of capital expenditures significantly above routine maintenance and capital improvement expenditures.

Any recently acquired property will be included in the same store pool once the Company has owned the property for five full quarters. Newly developed or redeveloped properties will be included in the same store pool five full quarters after substantial completion.

Ron Hubbard
Vice President, Investor Relations
P: 615.269.8290


