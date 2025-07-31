FLINT Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLINT Corp. (“FLINT” or the "Company") (TSX: FLNT) today announced its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and expressed in thousands of dollars unless otherwise noted.

“EBITDAS” and “Adjusted EBITDAS” are not standard measures under IFRS. Please refer to the Advisory regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a description of these items and limitations of their use.

“Our continued commitment to quality execution and disciplined business optimization was once again evident this quarter. Despite a year over year decline in revenues, we delivered improved operating results, demonstrating the resilience of our operating model and the strength of our team,” said Barry Card, Chief Executive Officer.

“Second quarter revenues, gross profit, and Adjusted EBITDAS all increased compared to the first quarter of 2025. Activity levels were slightly lower than the same period last year, with revenues down approximately 10% in that timeframe. At the same time, gross profit in the second quarter of 2025 reached $18.5 million, and Adjusted EBITDAS was $9.6 million, representing increases of 3% and 16%, respectively, over the second quarter of 2024. Given the current economic and geopolitical landscape, we are seeing delays in the timing of work awarded and executed by our customers. As a result, we anticipate activity levels for the remainder of 2025 to remain broadly consistent with the first half of the year,” added Mr. Card.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $148.3 million, representing a decrease of $16.6 million or 10.1% from the same period in 2024 and an increase of $10.4 million or 7.6% from the first quarter of 2025.

Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $18.5 million, representing an increase of $0.5 million or 2.9% from the same period in 2024 and an increase of $4.1 million or 28.5% from the first quarter of 2025.

Gross profit margin for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 12.5%, as compared to 10.9% in the same period in 2024 and 10.4% in the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDAS for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $9.6 million, representing an increase of $1.3 million or 16.1% from the same period in 2024 and an increase of $4.5 million or 88.3% from the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDAS margin was 6.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing an increase of 1.5% from the same period in 2024 and an increase of 2.8% from the first quarter of 2025.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were $9.4 million, representing a decrease of $0.8 million or 7.5% from the same period in 2024 and was consistent with the first quarter of 2025. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 6.3%, as compared to 6.2% in the same period in 2024 and 6.8% in the first quarter of 2025.

Liquidity, including cash and available credit facilities, was $97.4 million at June 30, 2025, as compared to $41.7 million from the same period in 2024, representing an increase of $55.7 million or 133.5%.

New contract awards and renewals totaled approximately $56.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and $8.8 million for the first three weeks of July. Approximately 68% of the work is expected to be completed in 2025.

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

($ thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Revenue ($) 148,302 164,922 (10.1 ) 286,183 311,785 (8.2 ) Gross Profit ($) 18,508 17,978 2.9 32,909 30,988 6.2 Gross Profit Margin (%) 12.5 10.9 1.6 11.5 9.9 1.6 Adjusted EBITDAS (1) 9,639 8,305 16.1 14,757 11,493 28.4 Adjusted EBITDAS Margin (%) 6.5 5.0 1.5 5.2 3.7 1.5 SG&A ($) 9,416 10,181 (7.5 ) 18,777 20,237 (7.2 ) SG&A Margin (%) 6.3 6.2 0.1 6.6 6.5 0.1 Net income (loss) from continuing operations ($) 1,106 (588 ) 288.1 (2,226 ) (5,374 ) 58.6 Net income (loss) ($) 1,100 (606 ) 281.5 (2,241 ) (5,618 ) 60.1 Basic and Diluted: Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations ($) 0.01 0.00 — (0.02 ) (0.05 ) 59.5 Net income (loss) per share ($) 0.01 0.00 — (0.02 ) (0.05 ) 59.5 (1) EBITDAS and Adjusted EBITDAS are not standard measures under IFRS and they are defined in the section "Advisory regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

Revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 was $148,302 and $286,183 compared to $164,922 and $311,785 for the same periods in 2024, representing a decrease of 10.1% and 8.2%. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to the timing of construction and maintenance work as compared to the same periods in 2024.

Gross profit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 was $18,508 and $32,909 compared to $17,978 and $30,988 for the same periods in 2024, representing an increase of 2.9% and 6.2%. Gross profit margin for three and six months ended June 30, 2025 was 12.5% and 11.5%, compared to 10.9% and 9.9% for the same periods in 2024. The increase in gross profit, both on an absolute basis and as a percentage of revenue, was primarily due to the mix of work compared to the same periods in 2024.

SG&A expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 were $9,416 and $18,777, in comparison to $10,181 and $20,237 for the same periods in 2024, representing a decrease of 7.5% and 7.2%. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 were 6.3% and 6.6% compared to 6.2% and 6.5% for the same periods in 2024. The decrease in SG&A expenses is primarily driven by reduced personnel expenses.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, Adjusted EBITDAS was $9,639 and $14,757 compared to $8,305 and $11,493 for the same periods in 2024. As a percentage of revenue, Adjusted EBITDAS was 6.5% and 5.2% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 5.0% and 3.7% for the same periods in 2024.

Income from continuing operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 was income of $1,106 and a loss of $2,226 compared to a loss of $588 and a loss of $5,374 for the same periods in 2024. The variance was driven primarily by the increase in gross profit and lower SG&A expenses.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

FLINT has an asset-based revolving credit facility (the “ABL Facility”) providing for maximum borrowings of up to $50.0 million with a Canadian chartered bank. The amount available under the ABL Facility will vary from time to time based on the borrowing base determined with reference to the accounts receivable of FLINT and certain of its subsidiaries. The maturity date of the ABL Facility is April 14, 2027.

The Company anticipates that its liquidity (cash on hand and available credit facilities) and cash flows from operations will be sufficient to meet its short-term contractual obligations. To maintain compliance with its financial covenants through June 30, 2026, the Company can request approval from the holder of the Senior Secured Debentures to pay interest on the Senior Secured Debentures in kind.

As at June 30, 2025, the issued and outstanding share capital included 110,001,239 Common Shares, 127,732 Series 1 Preferred Shares, and 40,100 Series 2 Preferred Shares.

The Series 1 Preferred Shares (having an aggregate value of $127.732 million) are convertible at the option of the holder into Common Shares at a price of $0.35/share and the Series 2 Preferred Shares (having an aggregate value of $40.100 million) are convertible into Common Shares at a price of $0.10/share.

The Series 1 and Series 2 Preferred Shares have a 10% fixed cumulative preferential cash dividend payable when the Company has sufficient monies to be able to do so, including under the provisions of applicable law and contracts affecting the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company does not intend to declare or pay any cash dividends until the Company's balance sheet and liquidity position supports the payment. As at June 30, 2025, the accrued and unpaid dividends on the Series 1 and Series 2 shares totaled $118.6 million. Any accrued and unpaid dividends are convertible in certain circumstances at the option of the holder into additional Series 1 and Series 2 Preferred Shares.

CORPORATE UPDATES

The annual meeting of holders of common shares of the Corporation was held on June 24, 2025. At the meeting, shareholders approved the election of Sean McMaster, Barry Card, H. Fraser Clarke, Katrisha Gibson, Karl Johannson and Dean MacDonald as directors and the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Our unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis of the operating and financial results can be accessed on our website at www.flintcorp.com and will be available shortly through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About FLINT Corp.

With a legacy of excellence and experience stretching back more than 100 years, FLINT provides solutions for the Energy and Industrial markets including: Oil & Gas (upstream, midstream and downstream), Petrochemical, Mining, Power, Agriculture, Forestry, Infrastructure and Water Treatment. With offices strategically located across Canada and a dedicated workforce, we provide maintenance, construction, wear technology and environmental services that help our customers bring their resources to our world. For more information about FLINT, please visit www.flintcorp.com or contact:

