Brief Presentation Examines Potential August 13 Announcement of Elon Musk’s Starlink “Super-IPO”

Baltimore, MD, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A prediction released by tech entrepreneur James Altucher explores what he calls “a trillion-dollar technological revolution” involving Elon Musk’s Starlink network and predicts an announcement could arrive as soon as August 13, 2025.

Evidence Mounts for a Historic Reveal

The presentation outlines three pieces of what Altucher calls “smoking gun” evidence that Starlink is preparing for a major public move:

Direct Comments from Elon Musk:

Musk previously stated he planned to take Starlink public once its cash flow became predictable. “The company has now officially crossed that milestone,” Altucher states Financial Drivers:

He then cites Barron’s coverage: “What Musk really needs is another publicly traded company that would allow him to unlock some of his wealth and take the pressure off Tesla” Bloomberg Reporting:

Reports note that “SpaceX is discussing an initial public offering for its fast-growing Starlink satellite business as soon as late 2024… in a bid to capitalize on robust demand for communications via space”





Altucher argues that these developments, combined with “a major industry conference scheduled for August 13, 2025,” point to what he calls “a likely venue for a historic announcement.”

A Radical Shift in Global Internet Access

The presentation highlights Starlink as a transformative leap in communications technology. Altucher describes it as “the radical new future of the internet ” that beams “fast, reliable, unlimited internet through the air… directly to your device” without traditional networks or towers.

“For consumers like you and I, Elon’s Starlink is a godsend… for the $2.18 trillion telecom industry, it’s their worst nightmare,” he states.

Altucher suggests the technology could connect “billions of previously un-connected people” to the global economy, calling it “one of the greatest innovations of the 21st century.”

Economic and Technological Stakes

The briefing compares Starlink’s industry-disrupting potential to previous inflection points in internet history:



AOL’s early internet access, which “soared a rare, massive 81,844% in about seven years”



EarthLink’s DSL rollout, which “shot up 6,638% over the next three years”



Comcast’s cable internet expansion, where shares “catapulted 46,222%” between 1980 and 2017





“These examples demonstrate the extreme, life-changing potential when you get into the right technology at the right time,” Altucher explains

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a tech entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and Wall Street Journal bestselling author known for identifying major technology shifts ahead of the curve. He has been recognized as “one of the best venture capitalists, angel investors, and tech entrepreneurs in the world.”

Altucher was an early backer of companies such as TicketFly and Buddy Media and has been a public voice on breakthrough trends including video streaming, social media, and cryptocurrency. He is the founder of Altucher’s Investment Network and host of The James Altucher Show, downloaded more than 40 million times worldwide.