Eldorado Gold Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) announces that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") of Eldorado’s notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB").

Pursuant to the NCIB, Eldorado may purchase up to 10,159,967 common shares of Eldorado ("Common Shares"), which is 5% of the 203,199,350 issued and outstanding Common Shares as at July 30, 2025. Purchases will be made through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and alternative trading systems in Canada or the United States at prevailing market prices. The NCIB will commence on August 6, 2025 and will end on July 31, 2026.

Under Eldorado’s previous normal course issuer bid that commenced on November 8, 2024 and terminated on July 31, 2025, as amended effective May 6, 2025, under which Eldorado sought and received approval from the TSX to purchase up to 10,245,474 Common Shares, 3,198,353 Common Shares were purchased on the open market through the facilities of TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems at a volume weighted average purchase price of C$27.68 per Common Share.

Daily purchases on the TSX under the NCIB will be limited to 101,895 Common Shares, other than purchases made pursuant to the block purchase exception, which represents 25% of the average daily trading volume of 407,583 on the TSX for six months ending June 30, 2025. Purchases on the NYSE will be subject to daily limitations and other conditions regarding the manner, timing, price and volume of purchases in order to qualify for the safe harbor provided under applicable United States securities laws. The actual number of Common Shares which may be purchased under the NCIB and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the management of the Company, subject to applicable laws and the rules of the TSX and NYSE.

Up to 9,679,967 Common Shares repurchased under the NCIB will be cancelled, and up to 480,000 Common Shares repurchased under the NCIB will remain outstanding and be held in trust by Computershare Trust Company of Canada for the purposes of satisfying redemptions pursuant to Eldorado’s restricted share unit plan (the “RSU Plan”) until such Common Shares are required to be transferred to designated participants under the terms of the RSU Plan.

The NCIB is being renewed as Eldorado believes the market price of the Common Shares may not, from time to time, fully reflect their long-term value. Accordingly, the repurchase of the Common Shares under the NCIB is in the best interests of the Company and an attractive and appropriate use of available funds given the strength of the balance sheet, progress on the Skouries Project and ongoing cash generation from the operations in a high gold price environment. Eldorado is committed to enhancing shareholder returns through such programs as the NCIB.

In connection with the NCIB, Eldorado has entered into an automatic repurchase plan with its designated broker to facilitate the purchase of Common Shares during times when Eldorado would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase Common Shares due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed black-out periods. Before entering a black-out period, the Company may, but is not required to, instruct the broker to make purchases under the NCIB based on parameters set by Eldorado in accordance with the automatic share purchase plan, applicable securities laws and the rules of the TSX and NYSE.

Although Eldorado has a present intention to acquire its Common Shares pursuant to the NCIB, Eldorado will not be obligated to make any purchases and purchases may be suspended by Eldorado at any time.

A copy of Eldorado’s Notice filed with the TSX may be obtained, by any shareholder without charge, by contacting Eldorado’s Corporate Secretary.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Türkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Contact

Investor Relations

Lynette Gould, VP, Investor Relations, Communications & External Affairs

647 271 2827 or 1 888 353 8166

lynette.gould@eldoradogold.com

Media

Chad Pederson, Director, Communications and Public Affairs

236 885 6251 or 1 888 353 8166

chad.pederson@eldoradogold.com

