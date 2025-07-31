CORRECTION: Coralogix Contributes MongoDB Compatibility to OpenTelemetry eBPF Auto-Instrumentation

BOSTON, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In our press release dated July 23rd, 2025, titled “Coralogix Donates eBPF Auto-Instrumentation to the OpenTelemetry Community”, despite our rigorous review process for all public content, we included some inaccuracies that we wish to correct. The original release stated that we contributed eBPF monitoring to the OpenTelemetry project entitled OpenTelemetry eBPF Instrumentation (OBI). While we did add new features to this project, we are not its original authors, nor did we lead the project. We regret the oversight and remain committed to maintaining clarity and accuracy in all communications. The corrected release follows:

The global open observability community is getting a major boost. Coralogix has contributed MongoDB support and DB event identification to the OpenTelemetry eBPF Instrumentation (OBI) project. The OBI project was initially taken from Project Beyla, authored by Grafana Labs, and has since become the bedrock of eBPF based Observability in the OpenTelemetry project. We’re thrilled to contribute to such a fantastic initiative.

Manual instrumentation remains one of the biggest adoption blockers for OpenTelemetry and distributed tracing. Teams often must retrofit code, manage language agents, and coordinate across dozens or hundreds of services just to get baseline trace coverage. That slows projects, fragments data collection, and increases cloud cost and engineering effort. In minutes, teams can stream high-fidelity traces, logs, and metrics from polyglot and legacy systems with minimal performance impact. The data is output in OTLP format, ready for any OpenTelemetry-compliant backend.

This upstream-first approach reinforces the project’s goal: to help organizations of all sizes adopt observability without friction. The simplified deployment and vendor-neutral design support faster onboarding and broader adoption across both modern and legacy environments.

"Instrumentation shouldn’t be a developer tax," said Yoni Farin, CTO and Co-founder at Coralogix. "By contributing to OBI by the OpenTelemetry community, we’re adding our efforts to the goal of transforming high-fidelity distributed tracing into something that any team can turn on with a simple deployment. One DaemonSet, one Helm command, and your entire stack can light up. That’s what open observability should feel like."

OBI is available today as an open community project. Users can deploy the OBI DaemonSet or Helm chart, stream data through the OpenTelemetry Collector, and send it to Coralogix, Grafana Tempo, Jaeger, or any OTEL-compatible destination. Contributions, issues, and feedback from the community are welcome.

