Altai Announces Filing of Meeting Materials for Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altai Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATI) (“Altai” or the “Company”) announced today that it has filed a management information circular (the “Circular”) and related meeting materials (together with the Circular, the “Meeting Materials”) in connection with a special meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”) to be held on September 3, 2025 to consider and, if deemed advisable, approve, with or without variation, a special resolution authorizing and approving a reduction of the stated capital account of the common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) by an aggregate amount to be determined by the board of directors of the Company from time to time up to a maximum cumulative total amount of $4,000,000 pursuant to Section 34(1)(b) of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) for the purposes of distributing such amount to holders of Common Shares by way of a return of capital in one or more special cash distribution(s), all as more particularly described in the Circular.

Shareholders are encouraged to read the Meeting Materials, which have been filed on SEDAR+ and can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company’s profile. The Meeting Materials will be mailed in due course to the Shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Altai Resources Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario based resource company with a producing oil property in Alberta, an exploration gold property in Quebec, and a Canadian investment portfolio comprised of cash and cash equivalents. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.altairesources.com.

For further information, please contact:

Kursat Kacira, Chairman & CEO/President

T: (647) 282-8324, E: kursatkacira@altairesources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.