Orange Door Releases Mid-Year Playback Report: Most Played Music Videos and In-Venue Trends for 2025 Revealed

RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do a lo-fi beat at noon and a Sabrina Carpenter hit at 9PM have in common? According to Orange Door’s latest report, they are not just popular tracks. They are high-performing tools that influence customer behavior, increase dwell time, and drive promotional success inside bars and restaurants.

Orange Door, a hospitality-focused music video and digital signage platform used in venues worldwide, has released its 2025 Mid-Year Playback Report. Drawing on more than 100,000 sessions from January to May, the report outlines how curated screen content is becoming a key business lever for forward-thinking venues.

Many bar owners believe they know what kind of music their customers enjoy. But what actually performs across different times of day and types of venue often tells a different story. The data shows that venues using structured programming experienced up to 18% longer average dwell times than those running ad hoc playlists or standard television replays. Customers stayed longer, ordered more, and were more likely to notice and engage with on-screen promotions.

In the United States, classic crowd-pleasers such as Livin’ on a Prayer, Mr. Brightside, and Espresso led the charts. But across all markets, it was not just about which songs were played. It was when and how they were delivered that made the biggest difference.

From mid-morning through early afternoon, venues that used mellow acoustic tracks and ambient video loops saw stronger daytime performance and longer table times. By evening, high-energy dance-pop, hip hop, and country dominated. These shifts in screen content coincided with increased drink orders, food sales, and customer engagement. Orange Door reports that over 82% of active venues now use dayparted playlists that align music and visuals with key customer flow times. That figure is up from just 61% two years ago.

Advertising content also benefited from better planning. Ads placed directly after upbeat pop or R&B tracks had 26% higher recall than those shown at random intervals. Promo content spaced every four to five minutes consistently outperformed more frequent or irregular placements, particularly in busy city venues. Internal analysis showed that in-venue promotions delivered through screens performed 38% better than static signage or wall posters. And in a recent survey of 800 U.S. bar patrons, 45% said the on-screen content influenced whether they would stay for another drink.

“We’ve seen that with just a few smart changes, venues can get real business outcomes from content they are already running,” said Ross Vickers, President of Orange Door. “Screens are no longer just wallpaper. When managed properly, they become part of the revenue engine.”

The key takeaway is that screens can no longer be treated as passive or decorative. With tighter margins and growing competition for attention, bars, restaurants, and clubs need every part of the venue to be working. Screen content, when properly managed, becomes a powerful extension of the floor plan. It creates energy, reinforces brand identity, and unlocks incremental revenue.

Key findings from the 2025 Mid-Year Playback Report:

Bars with structured, dayparted content had up to 18% longer customer dwell time

Ads shown after upbeat songs had 26% higher recall rates

82% of active venues now use time-of-day aligned playlists, up from 61% in 2023

Screen-based promotions outperformed static signage by 38% in driving customer actions

With fully licensed music videos and purpose-built tools for playlists and promotions, Orange Door is helping venues around the world shift their screen strategies from background content to business driver. From casino lounges in Las Vegas to high-volume sports bars in Texas, the impact is already measurable.

To support this shift, Orange Door is offering a free content audit and a customized advertising pack to help venues optimize their screen setup. With just a few simple adjustments, most venues can unlock more value from the screens they already have in place.

Media Contact:

Andrew Vickers

mailto:contact@orangedoormusic.com

+1 888-679-7422 (USA)