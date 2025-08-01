Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Samuli Seppälä

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 1 August 2025 at 14:15 EEST

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has received a notification from Samuli Seppälä, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's Board member, of a transaction made with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given hereunder.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Samuli Seppälä

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 117965/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-07-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1796 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(2): Volume: 1141 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(3): Volume: 200 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(4): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(5): Volume: 200 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(6): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(7): Volume: 1420 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(8): Volume: 435 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(9): Volume: 101 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(10): Volume: 2006 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(11): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(12): Volume: 200 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(13): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.05 EUR

(14): Volume: 49 Unit price: 4.05 EUR

(15): Volume: 223 Unit price: 4.05 EUR

(16): Volume: 1600 Unit price: 4.05 EUR

(17): Volume: 123 Unit price: 4.05 EUR

(18): Volume: 178 Unit price: 4.04 EUR

(19): Volume: 309 Unit price: 4.04 EUR

(20): Volume: 135 Unit price: 4.04 EUR

(21): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 4.09 EUR

(22): Volume: 300 Unit price: 4.09 EUR

(23): Volume: 315 Unit price: 4.09 EUR

(24): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 4.12 EUR

(25): Volume: 26 Unit price: 4.12 EUR

(26): Volume: 126 Unit price: 4.1 EUR

(27): Volume: 71 Unit price: 4.1 EUR

(28): Volume: 418 Unit price: 4.12 EUR

(29): Volume: 116 Unit price: 4.12 EUR

(30): Volume: 420 Unit price: 4.08 EUR

(31): Volume: 500 Unit price: 4.08 EUR

(32): Volume: 55 Unit price: 4.08 EUR

(33): Volume: 300 Unit price: 4.08 EUR

(34): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4.08 EUR

(35): Volume: 196 Unit price: 4.08 EUR

(36): Volume: 2850 Unit price: 4.06 EUR

(37): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 4.06 EUR

(38): Volume: 88 Unit price: 4.06 EUR

(39): Volume: 427 Unit price: 4.05 EUR

(40): Volume: 23555 Unit price: 4.05 EUR

(41): Volume: 150 Unit price: 4.06 EUR

(42): Volume: 244 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(43): Volume: 244 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

Aggregated transactions (43):

Volume: 49918 Volume weighted average price: 4.0493 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-07-30

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(2): Volume: 253 Unit price: 4.045 EUR

(3): Volume: 848 Unit price: 4.12 EUR

(4): Volume: 1234 Unit price: 4.055 EUR

(5): Volume: 42 Unit price: 4.055 EUR

(6): Volume: 600 Unit price: 4.045 EUR

(7): Volume: 731 Unit price: 4.035 EUR

(8): Volume: 1100 Unit price: 4.045 EUR

Aggregated transactions (8):

Volume: 6808 Volume weighted average price: 4.04633 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-07-30

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 316 Unit price: 4.05 EUR

(2): Volume: 64 Unit price: 4.05 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 380 Volume weighted average price: 4.05 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-07-30

Venue: AQED

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 692 Unit price: 4.035 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 692 Volume weighted average price: 4.035 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-07-30

Venue: AQEA

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1360 Unit price: 4.085 EUR

(2): Volume: 1289 Unit price: 4.085 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 2649 Volume weighted average price: 4.085 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-07-30

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 796 Unit price: 4.045 EUR

(2): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4.085 EUR

(3): Volume: 2838 Unit price: 4.07 EUR

(4): Volume: 3063 Unit price: 4.065 EUR

(5): Volume: 3007 Unit price: 4.035 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 9705 Volume weighted average price: 4.05553 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-07-30

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 8 Unit price: 4.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 8 Volume weighted average price: 4.1 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-07-30

Venue: LNEQ

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1380 Unit price: 4.035 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1380 Volume weighted average price: 4.035 EUR

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

More information:

Klaus Korhonen, Head of Legal

klaus.korhonen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 50 32 555 28

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer’s side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland’s fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers´ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company’s revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.