NordStellar achieves SOC 2 Type II compliance, demonstrating its commitment to security

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next-generation threat management platform NordStellar has announced that it achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance. It’s the third and final product of the Nord Security Business Suite to have successfully concluded this audit.

NordStellar enables businesses to detect and respond to cyber threats before they escalate, empowering them to stay ahead of threat actors. It was launched in 2024 and is the newest addition to the Nord Security Business Suite, alongside NordLayer , the toggle-ready platform for business, and NordPass , a password manager. Both are SOC 2 Type II compliant.

“Last year NordStellar achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance, and we’re thrilled that our constant efforts and product development have allowed us to complete the SOC 2 Type II audit successfully. Security is our greatest priority, and we are on a mission to deliver a high-quality and trustworthy product to our customers. We dedicate ourselves to continuously advancing our standard of excellence, maintaining transparency and reliability at every step”, says Vakaris Noreika, head of product at NordStellar.

SOC 2 is a security framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to ensure service providers securely manage customer data. SOC 2 compliance is achieved by undergoing independent audits assessing data management based on five criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

All three Nord Security Business Suite products passed the SOC 2 Type II audit with no exceptions.

ABOUT NORDSTELLAR

NordStellar is a next-generation threat exposure management platform that enables companies to detect and respond to cyber threats before they escalate. NordStellar offers visibility into how threat actors work and what they do with compromised data. NordStellar was created by Nord Security, a globally recognized company behind one of the world's most popular digital privacy tools, NordVPN. For more information, visit nordstellar.com .

