Aemetis to Review Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced that the company will host a conference call to review the release of its second quarter 2025 earnings report:



Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025

Time: 11 am Pacific Time (PT)

Live Participant Dial In (Toll Free): +1-888-506-0062 entry code 655740



Live Participant Dial In (International): +1-973-528-0011 entry code 655740

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2211/52764

Attendees may submit questions during the Q&A (Questions & Answers) portion of the conference call.

The webcast will be available on the Company’s website (www.aemetis.com) under Investors/Conference Calls, along with the company presentation, recent announcements, and video recordings.

The voice recording will be available through August 14, 2025, by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010 or (International) 919-882-2331 and entering conference ID number 52764. After August 14th, the webcast will be available on the Company’s website (www.aemetis.com) under Investors/Conference Calls.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas and renewable fuel company focused on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative technologies that lower fuel costs and reduce emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is operating and actively expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates an 80 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin. Aemetis is developing a sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel fuel biorefinery in California, renewable hydrogen, and hydroelectric power to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

Company Investor Relations

Media Contact:

Todd Waltz

(408) 213-0940

investors@aemetis.com

External Investor Relations



Contact:

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory Group

(646) 863-6519

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

