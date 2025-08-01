SUTNTIB AB Tewox publishes its NAV for July 2025

Vilnius, Lithuania, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As at the end of July 2025, the net asset value (NAV) of SUTNTIB AB Tewox decreased to EUR 46,025,174, compared to the previously determined NAV of EUR 46,370,405 at the end of June 2025.

The share price decreased to EUR 1.0994, from EUR 1.1077 at the end of June 2025. The pro-forma internal rate of return (IRR) increased to 4.09%, compared to previously announced IRR of 3.26% at the end of June 2025. IRR increased due to changes in accounting policy, which previously excluded payouts.

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt

https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/