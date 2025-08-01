Nightfood Holdings Advances $80 Million in Strategic Hotel Acquisitions to Anchor AI-Powered Hospitality Platform

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), a company redefining the future of hospitality through AI-powered automation and strategic hotel asset ownership, today announces it is on track to finalize due diligence and enter definitive agreements for the acquisition of two flagship hotel properties in Victorville and Rancho Mirage, California. Combined, these transactions represent approximately $80 million in institutional-grade real estate assets and serve as a cornerstone of the company’s vertically integrated hospitality and automation strategy.

Following its recent acquisitions of Skytech Automated Solutions, Future Hospitality Ventures and Carryout Supplies, Nightfood is rapidly scaling a dual-focus model that fuses asset ownership with Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS). The two hotel closings are anticipated before the end of the current quarter, increasing Nightfood’s assets under management and creating long-term infrastructure to showcase and refine its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven service robotics.

“These properties are more than high-value assets, they are strategic launchpads,” said Jimmy Chan, CEO of Nightfood Holdings. “By embedding next-gen automation directly into hotel operations, we’re executing on a model that delivers efficiency, solves labor challenges, and creates scalable recurring revenue streams. This is how we build a dominant platform in tech-powered hospitality.”

Market Opportunity: AI + Hospitality at a Global Scale

Nightfood’s strategy is aligned with explosive growth in the AI automation and service robotics markets:

The AI in hospitality market size is expected to see exponential growth to $1.46 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57.8% (The Business Research Company)

The global hospitality robotics market is projected to grow from $24.38 billion this year to $107.24 billion in 2034 (Market Research Future).

Labor costs in the U.S. hotel sector have risen approximately 22% since 2019 highlighting a clear need for tech-enabled efficiency solutions in hospitality (CBRE Hotels Research)

Strategic Execution

Nightfood expects to complete due diligence on the Victorville asset by early August, with the Rancho Mirage asset to follow. Both will be integrated into the company’s AI automation platform, serving as operational environments for robotic deployments, data collection, and revenue optimization.

Nightfood’s RaaS platform enables hospitality operators to adopt AI solutions on a subscription basis, reducing capital expenditures while improving guest satisfaction, staffing efficiency, and profitability.

Integrated Growth Model

Nightfood’s value proposition is unique:

Own the hotels

Deploy the automation

Monetize efficiencies and data

Expand recurring revenue

This full-stack vertical integration eliminates barriers faced by robotics startups and allows Nightfood to quickly validate and scale its solutions, creating a defensible moat around its core technology and hospitality operations.

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is transforming the hospitality industry by combining AI-powered robotics with strategic hotel ownership. The company’s innovative platform uses automation to solve labor shortages, reduce costs, and enhance guest experiences. With a focus on embedding smart robotics into real-world hospitality environments, Nightfood is positioned to lead in the $170 billion global service robotics market.

For more information, visit: www.nightfoodholdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding asset closings, market potential, and revenue opportunities. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s SEC filings for additional information.

