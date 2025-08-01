The North West Company Inc. Announces Appointment of Gregg Saretsky as a Director

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North West Company Inc. (“North West”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gregg Saretsky as a director of North West, effective today.

Gregg Saretsky is a seasoned corporate director with deep experience in the global aviation industry. He currently serves on the board of directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited, India’s largest airline, and on the board of directors of Southwest Airlines. From 2010 to 2018, Mr. Saretsky served as President and Chief Executive Officer of WestJet Airlines Ltd., and he previously held senior-level commercial and operational roles at Alaska Air Group, Inc. and, prior to its acquisition by Air Canada, Canadian Airlines International Ltd. Mr. Saretsky earned a B.Sc. and an M.B.A. from the University of British Columbia.

“We are very pleased that Gregg has accepted our invitation to join the North West Board,” said Brock Bulbuck, Chair of the North West Board. “Gregg brings more than 40 years of aviation leadership experience and industry knowledge to our Board, which will be especially valuable in guiding our strategies and the continued development of North Star Air.”

Company Profile

North West, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 229 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CAD $2.6 billion.

North West’s wholly-owned subsidiary, North Star Air Ltd, is a Thunder Bay based airline, providing cargo and passenger services in northwestern Ontario, northern Manitoba and Nunavut through its hubs in Pickle Lake, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout and Kapuskasing, Ontario and Thompson, Manitoba.

For more information contact:

Alexis Cloutier, Vice-President, Legal and Corporate Secretary of North West

Phone: (204) 938-8976 / Email: acloutier@northwest.ca

Brigitte Burgoyne, Director of Communications & Public Relations of North West

Phone: (204) 934-1588 / Email: bburgoyne@northwest.ca

Visit: www.northwest.ca