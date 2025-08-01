Zscaler Completes Acquisition of Red Canary to Accelerate Innovations in Agentic AI-driven Security Operations

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Red Canary. Together, the companies will deliver unified Security Operations, combining sophisticated exposure management with agentic AI-driven threat management.

To ensure continuity for its customers, Red Canary will initially operate as a separate business unit within Zscaler. It will benefit from Zscaler's scale and resources while continuing to innovate its advanced Security Operations Center (SOC) capabilities. Zscaler will integrate Red Canary’s agentic AI technology with its Data Fabric for Security to deliver one of the industry’s most comprehensive SOC solutions—enabling customers to run their own SOCs more efficiently and allowing partners to offer powerful managed SOC services based on this foundation.

“We’re delighted to officially welcome Red Canary to the Zscaler family,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler. “By combining Red Canary’s domain expertise in advanced SOC operations with detections, signals, and context from 500 billion daily transactions in the Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM platform, we will deliver solutions that help customers strengthen their cyber defenses and efficiently advance their security operations. Following the successful integration, Zscaler will offer the industry’s most robust security platform that combines the power of Zero Trust with automated security operations, and provides protection that spans communications, exposure management, and threat detection, investigation, and response.”

Zscaler’s security operations solutions streamline detection and remediation of exposures and threats. The 10 years of threat intelligence Red Canary has amassed, along with its automated runbooks and agentic AI operations, will yield combined solutions that enable organizations to confidently detect, triage, investigate, and respond to cyber threats faster and with greater precision.

“This is a massive step forward in our mission to improve security operations, not just for our customers, but for the entire cybersecurity community,” said Brian Beyer, CEO of Red Canary. “As part of Zscaler, we’re bringing together Red Canary’s proven AI-powered threat detection and deep security operations expertise with Zscaler’s leading zero trust platform. Together, we will empower customers and partners to find and stop threats faster—dramatically reducing investigation and response times. By simplifying and unifying security operations, we’re setting a new standard for protecting against threats in an ever-changing landscape."

Following the close of the acquisition, Red Canary will be branded as Red Canary, a Zscaler company.

